What the war for worker talent really looks like

Lewis is a recently qualified solicitor. He has a degree-level qualification and has passed all his assessments following a career change. In theory, given current labour shortages, he should be in high demand. But after applying for entry-level roles at several law firms, he’s still yet to hear back from anyone. “It’s been really tough,” says London-based Lewis, 35, whose surname is being held over career concerns. “When you read vacancies, it feels hard to even get a junior-level job.”

Since qualifying in February, Lewis has scrolled through hundreds of job adverts. But he says even admin assistant positions require previous relevant experience or an additional law school diploma that costs a five-figure sum. So, he’s decided his best option is to begin voluntary work, for a legal assistance charity, in a bid to build clout.

Lewis explains he’s not the only qualified solicitor to head down this path. “Out of eight people on the charity’s training programme, half were law graduates. Each one said they were applying to hone their skills and boost their CV.” Lewis says his sector can feel like a closed shop for entry-level workers. “I’m finding law firms can still afford to be picky, and not offer much in wages, because they know there are still many desperate people out there,” he adds.

One of the biggest narratives about the current labour market is that employers are struggling to land talent. Certainly, figures show record vacancies and high quit rates: according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were a record 1.29 million job openings in the UK between January and March this year; data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows there were 11.3 million vacancies in February, with nearly 3% of the American workforce quitting their posts.

However, this doesn’t paint the whole picture. While the competition for talent remains fierce for much of the workforce, this struggle to land candidates can also be a generalisation. Not every industry has a long-term overabundance of positions to fill, and certain employees have greater sway in the hunt than others. While many workers are being increasingly sought after in a buoyant job market, and able to leverage that into new careers, better pay or flexible working arrangements, there are also some candidates who may be losing out in the current war for talent.