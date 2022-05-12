The toxic 'cut-throat' culture that drives out workers

When Anthony was called into a meeting room at work, he expected the worst. Following a market downturn, lay-offs at his Hong Kong firm were imminent; the investment banker was aware his job was at risk. “Cuts were coming, but no one was sure if their job was on the line – it was a secret management kept from us.”

In the company’s cut-throat environment, this kind of secrecy was par for the course. In Anthony’s line of work, firms vied with one another for the highest-paying clients. Rivalry spilled over among internal teams. Employees were made to fight for their futures; every year, the bottom 10% of performers would automatically face the sack.

Finally, Anthony’s boss delivered the news. “We were told everyone in our meeting room would be staying – everyone else on the floor would be fired. Desks were cleared, people were marched out and then placed on gardening leave. I never saw them again.”

For Anthony, this kind of workplace culture meant he had to become ruthless if he wanted to keep his job. “Competition permeated the whole firm,” he adds. “You survive long term if you’re political, prepared to put in insane hours and not make enemies of certain people. It’s a dog-eat-dog world. It breeds chest-beating, Spartan-like behaviour: ‘I work longer hours than you’. You either fight and work harder than the next man, or you’re quickly out the door. It can be absolutely brutal.”

While a degree of healthy competition in a company can be beneficial, a ruthless, cut-throat environment seems to poison workplaces. In fact, an analysis of 1.4 million reviews written by US employees on company-reviews website Glassdoor shows toxic workplace culture was the leading cause of resignations last year. One of the biggest factors in this toxicity was cut-throat culture: hyper-competitive work environments featuring continuous undermining from management and colleagues.

Competition seems to be in the DNA of certain sectors, companies and even employees. Yet it’s clear companies need to do more to draw the line between rivalry that can be motivating, albeit high-pressured, versus toxic – or risk an exodus of unhappy staff.

Defining cut-throat culture

Cut-throat culture has been a fixture of workplaces for decades, particularly in professional services where only certain employees will ever climb to the top of the corporate ladder.