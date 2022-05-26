Why Gen Z workers are already so burned out

Matt had been working as an audit accountant at a firm in Canada for two years when he began to notice a change in his attitude towards his job. “There were mornings where I wouldn’t start my day until 1130,” recalls Matt. “I was just like, ‘What’s the point?’ My motivation was at an all-time low.”

At the time, Matt, 24, had been working with a client known for its poor communication. “You work for an hour and a half, just to know that they’re going to change one number later on and you have to do the entire thing over again,” he recalls. His job featured lots of “repetitive and meaningless tasks”, and during busy periods, he often worked until midnight, sometimes even as late as 0300. “When you sign off [at midnight], you still feel kind of bad, because you know that there are people on your team that are still working,” he says.

While Matt knew he was dissatisfied with his job, it wasn’t until he talked to a friend who worked in mental health that he recognised he was experiencing signs of burnout.

More and more young workers have been reporting feelings of burnout. A 2021 survey from jobs website Indeed showed millennials and Gen Z workers were reporting the highest rates of burnout, at 59% and 58% respectively. Reporting rates among Gen Z were increasing fastest; in 2021, 47% of Gen Z said they were burnt out, compared to 53% of millennials.

Additionally, a 2022 survey by US-based work-management platform Asana showed more Gen Z workers were reporting feelings of burnout than other age groups, while a 2021 survey of British workers showed 80% of Gen Z respondents reported feeling more burned out since the pandemic, compared to an average of 73% across all age groups.

Burnout has been a significant problem within the working world for a while – but it’s worrying so many young people are already reporting feelings of burnout, in the earliest stages of their careers. Understanding why so many young people are feeling overwhelmed by work – and the unique factors fuelling this widespread sentiment – will be key to helping a generation of new workers as they take the first steps in their careers.