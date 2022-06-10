worktok: The surge of venting about the worst of work

This article contains strong language some readers may find offensive

A couple of years ago, happy hour at the pub was workers' go-to destination for whinging about work. But after two years of social distancing during the pandemic, that's changed. Now, workers across the world have instead picked up their smartphones to vent about the 9-to-5 on TikTok, the social media app with a billion monthly users.

The app, in which users dive down an infinite scroll of short videos filmed by other users, attracts thousands of workers complaining about and making fun of work and their day jobs, mostly in the form of short comedy sketches filmed on their phones, often set to music and sometimes peppered with explicit language. The videos are filed under the popular hashtag of #worktok (as well as #careertok and simply #work) and are watched by millions.

Whether it's the annoyance of turning cameras on for Zoom calls or the whiplash of sudden check-ins with your boss, no work-related quirk is safe from ridicule.

But these videos aren't just bellyaching – they tap into the many ways work has completely transformed over the past two years. Through these videos, workers are collectively re-evaluating long-standing norms, all in a global dialogue that's fiery, fun and also shines a spotlight on the most problematic parts of work.

Work gets skewered

#worktok videos most often take the shape of short, funny videos less than a minute long, often set to music or some sort of trending audio. Some are made by content creators and comedians with hundreds of thousands of followers, but many are made by workers with full-time day jobs, from fast food to finance. The result is a collective conversation that's racked up over a billion views on the app.

US-based tech account manager Chase Coleman, whose videos have reeled in nearly three million views, tackles topics like the inability to truly disconnect when taking time off and drowning in never-ending emails. UK-based solicitor Henry Nelson-Case pokes fun at micromanaging bosses, and reminds fellow workers that companies view them all as expendable, so they should prioritise their wellbeing above all else.