Why showing stress can make people more likeable

Like many people, public speaking once filled me with a sense of dread. As a writer I felt much more comfortable expressing myself on the page, rather than from centre stage.

Strangely, I found that the feelings of anxiety themselves were perfectly tolerable; instead, I was preoccupied with the ways that others would perceive my nervous energy. A slight wobble of the voice, the unconscious biting of my lip – I assumed that I’d be judged harshly for any non-verbal signal that betrayed my lack of confidence. I was experiencing anxiety about my anxiety – a double whammy of worry that made the whole task feel much more daunting.

You might have noticed this yourself before a job interview or important work meeting in front of senior colleagues. And the more you try to suppress your feelings, the harder they bounce back.

According to a striking new study, however, these concerns may be unwarranted. Jamie Whitehouse, a research fellow at Nottingham Trent University in the UK, has shown that visible signs of stress are often appealing, leaving others predisposed to like us and treat us warmly. If so, we need not try so hard to maintain a calm-and-collected poker face – safe in the knowledge that people will relate well to our emotional authenticity.

Magnanimous monkeys

Whitehouse’s interest in stress is rooted in evolutionary theory. Stress is typically accompanied by many internal physiological changes which help us to prepare the body for a challenge. A racing heart, for example, helps to deliver oxygen to the brain and body, which will mean we can react with greater speed.

It is easy to see why these changes are adaptive. Yet many primates, when they are stressed, also reveal characteristic 'displacement' behaviours – such as nervous scratching of the skin – which don’t seem to serve any obvious purpose in handling the situation causing their discomfort. So why would they evolve?

One possibility is that these behaviours help smooth over social interactions within the group. Primate groups are often complex, with alliances between members and established hierarchies, and meeting a potentially hostile individual could be an important source of stress. The displacement behaviours may act as a subtle signal that shows this discomfort and reduces the risk of a needless confrontation. For the higher-ranking individual, it could be the cockier rivals who would most need taking down a peg or two, after all – not necessarily those who are already nervy.