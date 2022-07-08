Why some US workers get ‘Summer Fridays’

During the sunny, long days of summer, many workers want to kick off the weekend as soon as possible. While most workers must answer emails and slog through Zoom calls until 5 p.m. at the end of the workweek, a small group has the freedom to get a head start on weekend plans. This is thanks to ‘Summer Fridays’, a benefit some US firms offer employees that allows them to leave early, or take the day off altogether, every Friday during the months of June, July and August.

It’s a great perk, says Vicki Salemi, knowledge advisor at job-search site Monster.com, who first experienced Summer Fridays when she took a job that offered the policy in New York City. “I remember it was glorious, because every Friday afternoon, I went to the Met museum.”

Beyond giving employees extra time off, Salemi explains the purpose of the benefit is to boost worker engagement and morale. It's also to take advantage of the summer lull many white-collar industries experience; staff and their clients often take holidays during those months, so there's less work to do. (Studies show that productivity in workplaces dips for these reasons in the summer.)

There isn't a lot of hard data on the history of Summer Fridays, but some origin stories suggest that they started in the 1960s in New York City; in true Mad Men fashion, advertising execs would leave early on Fridays to get a jump start on the drive out to the Hamptons, the rural, wealthy area to the east on Long Island. Early documentation of Summer Fridays appears in the New York Times in 1988, in an article spotlighting the perk in New York City publishing: "From management's side, summer hours are acceptable because they are of limited duration and – unlike a pay raise or enhanced medical coverage – they do not become a permanent part of the wage-benefits package."

Today, Summer Fridays are still heavily associated with New York City, and are common among the city's knowledge workers in sectors like finance, tech and media. But in recent years, Summer Fridays have spread beyond New York and become more common. Some data suggests around 10% of US companies offered the perk in 2015. In 2017, 42% of US Fortune 1000 companies surveyed by research firm CEB (now Gartner) had Summer Fridays.

For some, a luxury

But as many workers are well aware, Summer Fridays are a luxury not available to everyone; their provision largely depends on the industry.

"This is something that is not equally distributed among the workforce. It's definitely workers who are white collar, highly educated, knowledge workers [in sectors] where summer is slow to begin with," says Stephan Meier, professor of management at Columbia University in New York City.