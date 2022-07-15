The dark side of being a content creator

This article originally appeared on The Conversation, and is republished under a Creative Commons licence. The author is Nina Willment, research associate at the University of York.

A 2019 poll found that children would rather be YouTubers than astronauts. It made headlines and led to plenty of grumbling about “kids these days”. But it’s not surprising that young people – up to 1.3m in the UK – want to make their income by creating social media content.

The global influencer market was estimated to be worth $13.8b (£11.2b) in 2021. Individual influencers such as Zoella and Deliciously Ella are worth around £4.7m and £2.5m, respectively. Some 300,000 people aged 18 to 26 are already using content creation as their sole income source.

The lifestyles we see advertised on social media are enticing, but is influencing a viable career path? Underneath the glossy exterior lies precarious income, pay inequality based on sex, race and disability and mental health issues. In my research with travel influencers and content creators, I have observed these impacts, which young people hoping to become influencers should be aware of.

Successful influencers will be the first to claim that anyone can make it in the industry. Love Island contestant-turned-influencer Molly-Mae Hague was criticised for saying that everyone “has the same 24 hours in a day”, because in reality, few people “make it” financially as influencers.

Social media economy expert Brooke Erin Duffy researches the careers of fashion bloggers, beauty vloggers and designers. In her book (Not) Getting Paid to Do What You Love, she uncovered a huge gap between those who find lucrative careers as influencers and everyone else. For most people trying to become an influencer, their passion projects of content creation often become free work for corporate brands.

In an April 2022 report, the UK Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee identified pay disparity as a key issue in the influencer industry. There are pay gaps on the basis of gender, race and disability. The DCMS report referred to a 2020 study from MSL group, a global public relations firm, which found a racial pay gap of 35% exists between white and black influencers.

Adesuwa Ajayi, senior talent and partnerships lead at AGM Talent, started an Instagram account called Influencer Pay Gap to highlight these disparities. The account provides a platform where influencers anonymously share stories about their experiences of collaborating with brands. In addition to racial disparities, the account has also exposed pay gaps experienced by disabled and LGBTQ+ influencers.

The DCMS report also noted a “pervasive lack of employment support and protection”. Most influencers are self-employed, often experiencing inconsistent income and a lack of protection that comes with permanent employment – such as entitlement to sick pay and holiday.