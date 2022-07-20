How return-to-office uncertainty is leaving workers in limbo

After two years living in Southeast Asia, Alex moved back to the UK in March 2021, with her husband Joe following a few months later. Both Londoners by origin, they wanted to put down roots somewhere outside the city. “My dream was to live by the sea,” says Alex. “We moved in with Joe’s parents, and tried to decide where we could buy a place.”

The couple began house hunting on the south coast of England, and came close to putting in an offer. But after months of uncertainty about whether they would be required back in the office, the consultancy business Joe works for announced it was looking for a space in central London. “That was a curveball, because it came after several years of not having an office – and there was no clear explanation of how often he would need to be back in,” says Alex, who works as a civil servant.

Then, Alex’s bosses told her she would be expected to come in four days a month. “Although no one was going to take our register at the door, there was a clear expectation from line managers, with the possibility of going up to eight days at some point in the future,” she says. “It was never clear what would happen after the eight-day policy introduction – which is frustrating, and means it’s taken us a very long time to settle back into life here.”

Amid the ebb and flow of Covid-19, and multiple return-to-work false starts, there are many things about which workers are still highly uncertain. Where will employees need to be to carry out their roles? How often will they need to be there? Will there be any leeway for those who can’t – for whatever reason – fulfil that expectation? All these are questions for which most employers still don’t have the answers, either.

Left in limbo, it’s been difficult for many knowledge workers to make life decisions with any kind of confidence, whether that’s buying a house like Alex, moving cities, arranging caregiving responsibilities – or putting into place many of the jigsaw pieces that make up a worker’s life.

‘Return-to-the-office is a major disrupter’

Before the Covid-19 Omicron variant became widespread, some businesses had outlined their hybrid-work strategies, and even set a date for implementation. However, when infections rose in late 2021, and some governments issued new work-from-home orders, many of those discussions dried up. In the US, where the state system resulted in a patchwork approach to working from home recommendations, conversations became convoluted and tricky, too.

Since then, companies that wish to bring workers back at some point have made policies on an individual basis – but much of this guidance is still murky and vague, and many companies have struggled to communicate to their workforces. And corporate opacity has led to years of confusion among workers: in one May 2022 survey from communications agency Magenta Associates, two-thirds of the 2,000 UK employees surveyed said they do not know how, when and where they are meant to work.