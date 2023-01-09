What's the problem with inventing flashy new job titles?

Chief executive officer. Marketing director. Lead writer. Sales associate. Job titles like these have generally been standard across work for years. They’re succinct and clear, communicating essential employee details such as job function and seniority. They make sense to employees and recruiters alike, leaving little room for ambiguity.

However, job titles are yet another feature evolving in the changing world of work. Labels like ‘chief visionary officer’, ‘chief innovation evangelist’, ‘business development guru’ or ‘chief remote officer’ are emerging, making the traditional system seem too rigid, and perhaps even stale.

On the surface, there may seem little harm in altering what an employee is called, or creating new titles entirely. After all, as work becomes more flexible, job functions and the way we describe them are changing, too. In many ways, these new titles reflect the evolving times; they’re empowering some employees to discover new talents, or feel a heightened sense of belonging.

Yet there’s a reason why traditional job titles have endured for so long – and why loosening the rules around them to create arbitrary titles may not always be the best approach.

Clear and rigid

Job titles serve many purposes. In general, they’re clear and indicative of the employee’s seniority and responsibilities. For example, it's largely accepted that assistants are below associates, who are below directors, who are below vice presidents, who are below CEOs. Clear-cut titles signal hierarchy and responsibility, and illuminate a path to earning status and promotion. They’re also how workers look for appropriate roles when they’re job hunting, and what recruiters hinge their searches on.

While most industries have traditionally had some iteration of these status indicators, this is especially the case in hierarchical industries, where an employee’s title matches their rank in an organisation across companies.