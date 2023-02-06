“Every morning, before I even get out of bed, I’m overcome by a sense of dread,” says Kara, a 41-year-old tech worker, based in New York City. She’s been at her company for four years – but she says she “knows” she’ll probably get cut. “I’m basically 100% sure that one of these days, I’ll get the email saying that my position’s been eliminated … It’s just a matter of time.”

For Kara, whose full name is being withheld for career considerations, layoffs have already had a considerable impact on her life, even though she hasn’t lost her job. She’s anxious, sleeps poorly and cries a lot, she says. “It’s the uncertainty that’s the worst. Part of me thinks I should just resign to save my nerves, but it might be exactly the same somewhere else,” she says. “Job security in this sector is basically a myth.”

As layoffs have swept the globe in the past year – and particularly in the past four months – thousands who considered themselves relatively secure in their positions have found themselves out of work. In tech, for instance, companies cut more than 150,000 workers in 2022, according to tracking site Layoffs.fyi; this year already, they’ve trimmed almost 76,000 more roles. In the finance industry, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have slashed thousands of positions. And many other industries have also been touched by the redundancies: cuts have extended into the consumer retail, media, healthcare and pharmaceutical spaces.

Historically, layoffs have been part of the natural cycles of a necessarily ebbing and flowing economy. Yet experts say this wave is notable for several reasons.

The first: their scope and scale, especially in light of the fact that the underlying economic fundamentals are showing improvement. During the global Great Recession, by contrast, hundreds of thousands of jobs were cut but as a direct reaction to a massive slump in the value of assets around the globe, upending livelihoods and wiping trillions of dollars off the value of international stock markets for a sustained period. But that’s not the case now, even as layoffs and job insecurity proliferate.

In the US, for instance, the 2008 financial crisis and following recession saw the unemployment rate peak at 10%, with some 15 million people registered as unemployed due to a systemic and protracted slowdown in economic activity. Today, the unemployment rate is around 3.5%. During the 2011 eurozone crisis, unemployment in the European Union surpassed 11.5%, compared to a current rate of below 6.5%.

A second reason the redundancies are noteworthy is because of the current atmosphere of the workplace itself. During the pandemic, managers championed an employee-centric style of leadership that prioritised personal wellbeing and mental health, explains Anna Tavis, a professor of human capital management at New York University. “We were encouraged to bring our whole selves to work,” she says.