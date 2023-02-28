What does work-life balance mean in a changed work world?

Amid the vast uncertainty of the pandemic era, one thing is clear: more than ever – and more than anything – people want a healthy work-life balance. In 2021, data from a survey of more than 9,000 UK workers showed 65% of job seekers prioritized work-life balance over pay and benefits. It’s similar in the US: of 4,000 respondents to the FlexJobs 2022 Career Pulse Survey, 63% said they’d choose work-life balance over better pay.

So what, exactly, does this term mean to workers right now? The definition of work-life balance has changed dramatically throughout the past several years, with the demise of strict 9-to-5 hours and increase in remote work.

Yes, flexible schedules are a major part of how workers define work-life balance. But that’s only the start. What workers see as work-life balance has broadened. Increasingly, employees say the idea encompasses a holistically healthy work environment that allows for an open dialogue between employees and employers. This communication enables them to address their personal lives in the context of their careers, and create the life they want.

Instead of simply walking away at 1700, work-life balance now is broader, deeper and more nuanced – and it is no longer a one-size-fits-all equation.

Clocking out, turning off

The idea of work-life balance largely emerged during the widespread take-up of the eight-hour workday in the early 20th Century – something workers fought for through organizing and striking. As workers won the right to an eight-hour workday, work-life balance – even if it was not explicitly labelled as such – was commonly defined as the ability to compartmentalize job tasks and life.

It was a big step – and one that remains critical to the central idea of work-life balance today. Ioana Lupu, associate professor of accounting and management at Paris’ ESSEC Business School, says the happiest professionsals she speaks to manage to “compartmentalize, to disconnect, to switch off without guilt from work”.