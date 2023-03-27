quittok: Why young workers are live-quitting on TikTok

Even years into the Great Resignation, workers continue to leave their jobs in droves. While plenty of employees are still sending off official resignation emails to bosses, younger workers are increasingly taking a different tack: live quitting.

In July 2021, a clip of UK McDonald’s workers quitting mid-shift went viral ­– and now TikTok is awash with users sharing real-time footage of the moment they told their bosses ‘I quit’. Sometimes tense, often funny and nearly always compelling, these short video clips are attracting thousands – sometimes millions – of views on the social media platform.

What’s driving the #quittok trend?

What’s happening?

Though these #quittok videos take different forms – filming workers’ departures on a live Zoom call, or documenting the second they turn in a letter of resignation – each clip captures the real-time moment when workers quit.

In September 2022, Christina Zumbo, 31, a now-former Australian government worker, shared the moment she clicked send on her resignation email, and waited anxiously for a video call from her boss. Zumbo, who had already shared glimpses of work-related mental health struggles with her 140,000 TikTok followers, said she felt others on the platform would relate to the post.

“I really struggled with making this decision to leave, feeling like I was letting my team and manager down, and the thought of being without work without something lined up, into a tumultuous job market at the time,” she says. “I decided to share this journey online because it simply isn’t talked about enough.”

But even she was surprised by the overwhelming response, with 53,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments on the short clip. “I had no idea so many people would see, relate and share their own stories – or their fear of leaving their current workplace, or their strong desire to do what I did,” says Brisbane-based Zumbo. “It’s always surprising in the best way, the sense of community you feel if you open yourself up to showing real, relatable vulnerability online.”