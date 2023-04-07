How workers are using their three-day weekends

Pursuing a side hustle without the squeeze

For Euan Jennings, the prospect of a four-day workweek was one of the factors that originally drew him to his job as a digital content creator at Edinburgh-based brewery Vault City. The company had been trialling the change throughout 2022 before making it permanent in December of that year: the same month that Jennings joined. “It definitely added pressure to me wanting to get the job, because a four-day week sounded amazing.”

The 25-year-old now uses his Fridays off to pursue a side-gig as a freelance photographer and videographer. He sometimes works on paid commissions – in March, he was in the Netherlands shooting content for another brewery – and sometimes passion projects. Previously, he’d taken annual leave to pursue his visual art, or squeezed jobs into a two-day weekend. “Now I can get a break and also do some side-projects alongside my job.”

He also uses the time to play sport or head to the gym, he says, as well as generally catching up on life. With his partner’s family based overseas in the Netherlands, the couple occasionally use the extra day to fit in a long weekend abroad, without the rush of jumping on a Friday-evening flight.

The contrast from a five-day working week is “night and day” in terms of his wellbeing, he says. “You get to catch up on sleep, you get to plan to do things without feeling rushed and you have two full days where work isn't on the horizon for you.”