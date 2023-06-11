Why 'burning bridges' may not be a career killer

Abbe still remembers the exact moment. She was in a brainstorming session at the US-based magazine where she was an editor, and had come to the meeting with a list of ideas. But she felt like each time she tried to speak, she was interrupted.

Abbe grew increasingly frustrated. Finally, she lost her composure. “Can I just finish my thought?” she said. A hush fell over the room, she recalls. For two days, she says she received the silent treatment at work. On the third day, HR called.

The news was bad – she’d lost her job. She believes the interaction in the conference room was a contributing factor: losing her cool burnt the bridge she’d built, and she felt she’d also “destroyed her career” in the industry.

Professional ‘bridge burning’ can happen in several ways. For some, like Abbe, it can mean stoking tension while still in a job; for others, it can mean quitting without notice, publicly disparaging an employer or any other act that permanently destroys a professional relationship. It’s long been considered a career killer – an act that could wreck a worker’s reputation, and make it difficult to find employment down the line, especially in competitive industries.

But in a time of shifting workplace priorities, bridge burning may not be the nail in the professional coffin it once was, say experts.

As workers become increasingly vocal about workplace issues and toxic job environments, open discussions about the negative aspects of work are becoming more normalised and less professionally damaging. And, say experts, not only is bridge-burning becoming less of a taboo – in some cases, actions that were formerly seen as career killers may be necessary to change the workplace for the better.

Protecting toxic workplaces

The origin of the idiom ‘burning your bridges’ (or ‘burning your boats’) may come from the Roman military tactic of crossing into foreign land and then destroying the bridge behind you – leaving no option for retreat. In the context of work, it means damaging a relationship to the point that you may become professionally alienated, whether that means harming your reputation as a good employee, or losing valuable connections that could help your career down the line.