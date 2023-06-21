The mid-career workers pivoting to dream jobs

For more than two decades, Diane Rosenmiller made her living as a potter. Working from her Vermont, US, studio, Rosenmiller exhibited and sold bowls, mugs, teapots and other ceramics.

But Rosenmiller was becoming burnt out creating and selling her art. Her children were also getting older, and her role as a caretaker at home was quickly changing. “I’d been taking care of our kids, and they were growing up,” she says. “So, I needed something that was going to fulfil me and make me feel like I was giving and taking care of people.”

So, aged 50, she changed course. She enrolled in nursing school in 2019, and today she works long shifts as a scrub nurse in hospital operating theatres.

Millions of workers have changed careers throughout the past several years, beginning during the Great Resignation – professional pivots which some experts re-named the ‘Great Reshuffle’. And although young workers – particularly millennials – have largely led the trend as the workers most eager to re-direct their job paths, Gen X also reports undertaking career pivots: for many of these more seasoned workers, the past few years have opened an opportunity to consider pursuing dreams. Many have decided to take the leap.

One driving factor, say experts, may be the occurence of mid-life setting in during the pandemic era. Andrew Oswald, a professor of economics and behavioural science at the University of Warwick in Coventry, UK, says many Gen Xers are at a pivot point now that they’ve reached mid-life, and are re-evaluating the lives they’ve led up to this point. His research shows that many people in their 40s and 50s are inclined to feel unsatisfied or distressed about their lives, so look for ways to make drastic change.

“There's a lot of evidence that the notion of a ‘mid-life crisis’ is a true scientific occurrence,” he says. “Mid-life, in much of western society, seems to be troubling people in a deep way. It wouldn't be so surprising that they're looking for some dramatic change. There’s a psychological low point that’s a stimulus for all sorts of ‘get me out of here’ behaviour.”

Oswald believes the pandemic made Gen Xers “re-evaluate their lives”, making them more willing to leave even well-established careers to seek something more fulfilling. In other words, many Gen Xers have shifted careers in the simple pursuit of happiness.