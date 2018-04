Dear gh this is Moesha. I have been humbled by all that is going on and I have also learnt a lot in the last few days since the CNN video came out. I have had a lot of time to think and reflect and I APOLOGIZE TO ALL, ESPECIALLY MY AFRICAN SISTERS. I pray u all find it in your hearts to forgive me. It was definitely not my intention to offend any of you. I respect all the hard working women of our beloved country and accept that some of my utterances were not a reflection of what happens in most homes. GOD works in mysterious ways and everything happens because he says so🙏🏿 Thanks for the love, pieces of advice and criticisms. GOD bless us all! The full version of the interview drops this weekend and I hope you can appreciate what I said in its entirety. Thank you. God bless you all!

