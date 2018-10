Good night PA ADEJUMO (Baba Sala).

You were a great man.

You imparted many lives.

You were and will forever be a legend.

You led a meaningful life.

Rest on in peace.

RESPECT always!@boisala Adejumo Boisala Emmanuel, my paddy, I commiserate with you and the entire Adejumo family pic.twitter.com/Z6l4tWArZM