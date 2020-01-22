Oxford English Dictionary: Ọ̀rọ̀ 28 túntun ti wọ́n fi kún-un lọ́dun 2020

Ọ̀rọ̀ Itumọ Bí wọ́n ṣe ń pe

agric (Adjective & noun.) adj. improved or genetically modified kind of crop or breed of livestock, especially one type of chicken wey dem train to grow big quick-quick.n. Agricultural science as subject or course wey student dey lear for school. /ˈaɡrik/

barbing salon (Noun) Barber shop. /ˈbabin saˌlon/

buka/bukateria (Noun) Roadside restaurant or street stall with seating area, wey dem dey sell cooked food for low prices. /ˈbuka/ and /ˌbukaˈteria/

chop (Verb) To eat. /tʃɔp/

chop-chop (Noun) For Ghana and Nigeria English:E mean Bribery and corruption for public life; using anyhow or stealing of funds. /ˌtʃɔpˈtʃɔp/

danfo (noun) Yellow minibus wey dey carry passengers as part of di normal transport system for Lagos, wey be di largest city for Nigeria. /ˈdanfo/

to eat money/ in eat (Verb) To get money through dishonest way; to use money anyhow, extort, or tiff public funds.

ember months (Noun) Di final four months of di calendar year (September to December), wey dem consider as period of plenti or intense activity. /ˈɛmba ˌmɔn(t)s/

flag-off (Noun) Di official start or beginning of event or undertaking. /ˈflaɡɔf/

gist (Noun) Idle chat, gossip. Also rumour or piece of gossip. /dʒist/

gist (Verb) To chat, gossip. /dʒist/

guber (Adjective) Of or relating to governor or governorship. /ˈɡuba/

Kannywood (Noun) Di Nigerian Hausa-language film industry, wey dey based for Kano; Kano na wia dem regard as di centre of dis industry. /ˈkaniˌwud/

K-leg (Noun) One condition wey one or both knees of pesin dey turn inwards, dis go come result to gap between di feet wen e stand with di knees touching; /ˈkeˌlɛɡ/

mama put (Noun) Street vendor, typically woman wey dey sell cooked food for low prices from handcart or stall.Also: Street stall or roadside restaurant wey dis vendor dey run. /ˌmama ˈput/

next tomorrow (Noun & Adverb) n. Di day after tomorrow.adv. On di day afta tomorrow. /ˌnɛks(t) təˈmɑroʊ/

non-indigene (Noun & Adjective) adj. Not native. belonging to ethnic group wey dem consider say no be part of a particular area.n. member of ethnic group wey dem consider not to be indigene of a particular area. /ˈnɔnˌindidʒin/

okada (Noun) motorcycle wey passengers fit use as taxi service. /ɔˈkada/

to put to bed (Verb) to give birth. Also: to give birth to (a child).

qualitative (Adjective) high quality; excellent. /ˈkwɔliˌtetiv/

to rub minds (together)/ in rub (verb) (of two or more pipo) to consider mata togeda; to consult and work togeda; to confer.

sef (Adverb) Used for emphasis afta one statement or question wey no get answer, dem dey often dey use am express irritation or impatience. /sɛf/

send-forth (Noun) Celebration or event to mark di departure of pesin; a send-off. Dem dey use am as modifier, as Send-forth ceremony, send-forth party, etc. /ˈsɛn(d)ˌfɔt/

severally (Adverb) For plenti occasions; repeatedly. /ˈsɛvrali/

tokunbo (Adjective) E mean imported second-hand product, especially car. /toˈkumbo/

zone (Verb) To allocate one nomination for (political office) to one candidate from one particular region, under di zoning system. /zon/