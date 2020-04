View this post on Instagram

SOS PUBLIC INFORMATION! Dear Nigerians home and abroad, PARA Africa is calling on you for your Save a soul support for one of our revered Yoruba Nollywood veteran actors in Nigeria. He is Baba Alhaji Ogunmajek. Right now, he is very, very ill and he needs your financial support to finance the medical treatment. Our association TAMPAN, under the the able and active leadership of Bolaji Amusan a.k.a Baba Latin, has been doing so much in recent time in terms of providing financial and material supports. Some prominent members of the association and in the industry have also risen to the occasion within their own individual capacities, but it is not enough to take him him out of it. It is a critically serious and life threatening terminal ailment. Baba Ogunmajek needs your widow's mite support around this time to live well again. Please, let's help him to gather enough funds to finance his treatment and hospital bill. He needs your help! PARA Africa foundation is appealing to your kind and humanitarian hearts to help him come out of this pitiable situation. This is his account number: 0125019443 Akinpelu Akeem Abidemi GT bank. Any donation would help him. We just lost Pa Kasunmu recently. We don't want to lose him. Please, save this soul from dying. He is one of our active celeb actors in the industry. PARA AFRICA FOUNDATION, TAMPAN and his family members are appealing to you for help! Please, help! Thank you for always been there over time for our industry members. We appreciate you in advance! @mrlatin1510 @adesanyatoyosi_ileyemi @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @folukedaramolasalakofanpage @iam_bose_bello @tunde_fire_93 @olukayodesalako For more details call 08103780847