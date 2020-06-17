Dexamethsaone tablets: Àjọ NCDC ní kò tíì sí ìfìdímúlẹ̀ pé Dexamethsaone ń ṣiṣẹ́ fún coronavirus
Ajọ to n risi ajakalẹ arun lorilẹede Naijiria, NCDC ti fi lede wi pe awọn to tii fi idi ẹ mulẹ pe oogun Dexamethasaone n ṣiṣẹ fun arun Coronavirus.
Ajọ NCDC lo fi lẹde bẹẹ soju opo ikansiraẹni Twitter wn lẹyin ti awọn onimọ sayẹnsi ni Ilẹ Gẹẹsi ti fi lede pe oogun Dexamethasone n ṣiṣẹ koju ajakalẹ arun Coronavirus.
Ninu ọrọ wọn, ajọ NCDC ni awọn ko i tii buwọlu oogun kankan wi pe ohun koju arun Coronavirus ni Naijiria ati wi pe iwadii si n lọ lori oogun Dexamethasaone.
2/— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 16, 2020
Please note that the Government of Nigeria has not validated or approved any treatment for COVID-19. In addition, the use of Dexamethasone for COVID-19 treatment has not been validated by @WHO
NCDC fikun pe awọn yoo fi esi ayẹwo wọn lede lẹyin ti wọn ba ti pari rẹ.
2/— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 16, 2020
Amọ iwadii awọn onimọ sayẹnsi naa fi lede pe oogun naa ti ko wọn ju, ti o si wọpọ kaakiri n doola ẹmi awọn eniyan to n koju arun Coronavirus.
Bakan naa ni Ajọ Eleto Ilẹra lagbaye, WHO ni awọn ti gba esi ayẹwo oogun Dexamethsaone wọle gẹgẹ bi oogun to n koju arun Coronavirus.