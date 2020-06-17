Dexamethsaone tablets: Àjọ NCDC ní kò tíì sí ìfìdímúlẹ̀ pé Dexamethsaone ń ṣiṣẹ́ fún coronavirus

Coronavirus

Oríṣun àwòrán, Getty Images

Àkọlé àwòrán,

Awọn onimọ sayẹnsi ni Ilẹ Gẹẹsi ti fi lede pe oogun Dexamethasone n ṣiṣẹ koju ajakalẹ arun Coronavirus.

Ajọ to n risi ajakalẹ arun lorilẹede Naijiria, NCDC ti fi lede wi pe awọn to tii fi idi ẹ mulẹ pe oogun Dexamethasaone n ṣiṣẹ fun arun Coronavirus.

Ajọ NCDC lo fi lẹde bẹẹ soju opo ikansiraẹni Twitter wn lẹyin ti awọn onimọ sayẹnsi ni Ilẹ Gẹẹsi ti fi lede pe oogun Dexamethasone n ṣiṣẹ koju ajakalẹ arun Coronavirus.

Ninu ọrọ wọn, ajọ NCDC ni awọn ko i tii buwọlu oogun kankan wi pe ohun koju arun Coronavirus ni Naijiria ati wi pe iwadii si n lọ lori oogun Dexamethasaone.

Skip Twitter post, 1

End of Twitter post, 1

NCDC fikun pe awọn yoo fi esi ayẹwo wọn lede lẹyin ti wọn ba ti pari rẹ.

Skip Twitter post, 2

End of Twitter post, 2

Amọ iwadii awọn onimọ sayẹnsi naa fi lede pe oogun naa ti ko wọn ju, ti o si wọpọ kaakiri n doola ẹmi awọn eniyan to n koju arun Coronavirus.

Bakan naa ni Ajọ Eleto Ilẹra lagbaye, WHO ni awọn ti gba esi ayẹwo oogun Dexamethsaone wọle gẹgẹ bi oogun to n koju arun Coronavirus.