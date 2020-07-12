Amitabh Bachchan: Òṣèré India, ọmọ rẹ̀, ìyàwó ọmọ àti ọmọ-ọmọ rẹ̀ lùgbàdì ààrùn Coronavirus
Gbajúgbajà òṣèré Bollywood míràn tó jẹ́ aya fún ọmọ Bachchan, Aiswarya Rai àti ọmọ rẹ̀ obìnrin ni àyẹwò ti fi hàn pé àwọn náà ni ààrùn náà.
Àyẹwò yìí jáde lẹyin ọjọ kan ti bàbá ọkọ rẹ̀ Amitabh Bachchan náà lùgbàdì ààrùn Covid-19.
Kò dáju bóya ìyàwó àti ọmọ rẹ̀ náà wà nilé ìwòsàn.
Ẹ̀wẹ̀, ìròyìn ayọ̀ ni pé, ìyàwó Amitabh Bachchan tó tun jẹ gbajúmọ̀ òṣèré bákan náà, Jaya Bachchan kò ni ààrun náà.
Bakan náà ni àwọn alaṣẹ ni Mumbai ti fi akọlé si ẹnu ọ̀nà ilé Bachchan gẹ́gẹ́ bi ibi ti ẹnikẹ́ni kò gbọdọ̀ dé "(Containment Zone)"
Amitabh Bachchan: Gbajúgbajà òṣèré India àti ọmọ rẹ̀ lùgbàdì ààrùn Coronavirus
Gbájúgbajà òṣèré ní orílẹ̀-èdè India, Amitabh Bachchan àti ọmọ rẹ̀ Abhishek Bachchan ti kéde lójọ́ Ẹti, ọjọ́ kọkànlá, oṣù keje, ọdun 2020, pé àyẹwò tí gbé e jáde pé àwọn ti lùgbàdì ààrùn Covid-19.
Bachchan jẹ́ ọ̀kan gbòógì ti wọ́n kà kún òṣèré tó làmìlaaka jùlọ ni orílẹ̀-èdè India nígbà gbogbo.
O wá rọ gbogbo àwọn tó ti ní ǹkan ṣe pẹ̀lú òun lọ́jọ́ díẹ̀ sẹ́yìn láti lọ ya ara wọ́n sọ́tọ̀ tàbi ki wọ́n lọ fún àyẹwò láti mọ ipò ti wọ́n wà.
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
End of Twitter post, 1
Báyìí lo ṣe kọ sójú òpó Twitter rẹ, "Mo ti lùgbàdì ààrùn Covid-19", mo ti lọ si ilé ìwòsàn. Àwọn ilé ìwòsàn ti sọ fún àwọn alábójútó ètò ìlera orílẹ̀-èdè. Gbogbo ẹbi mi ló ti lọ fún àyẹwò, a ń duró fún èsì àyẹwò wọ́n,"
Lójú òpó Instagram bákan náà ni ọmọ ti kéde tirẹ̀ pé òun àti bàbá òun ni àwọn jọ ni ààrùn náà tí àwọn si ti lọ fún ìyàsọ́tọ̀.
Abhishek sàlàyé pé, àwọn ń fàmi hàn sùgbọ́n kò nira ju bóṣe yẹ lọ .
Abhishek Bachchan ní òun àti ̀bàbá òun ti lọ si ilé ìwòsàn.
"A ti sọ fún gbogbo àwọn tọ́rọ̀ kan, gbogbo àwọn ẹbi tó kù àti àwọn òṣìṣẹ̀ ti sàyẹwọ̀ pẹ̀lú.
" Mo rọ gbogbo ẹ̀yin olólùfẹ́ wa kí ẹ lọ fi ọkàn balẹ̀, ẹ má fòyà, àsìkò yìí yóò kọjá"
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽
End of Instagram post, 1
Ọkùnrin ẹni ọdún mẹ́tàdínlọ́gọ́rin náà ti lókìkí nínú iṣẹ́ to yàn láàyò lọ́jọ́ pípẹ́ wá, ti ó sì ti fàra hàn nínú eré tó tó ọgọ́sàn-án láti bi ààdọ́ta ọdún sẹ́yin.
Orílẹ̀-èdè India jẹ́ ọ̀kan lára àwọn orílẹ̀-ède ti ààrùn Covid-19 ti sọṣẹ́ julọ, pẹ̀lú ènìyàn ẹgbẹ̀run mẹ́jọ lé díẹ̀ to ti ni ààrùn náà ti ènìyàn to lé ni ẹgbẹ̀rún méjìlélógún sì ti báa rìn.