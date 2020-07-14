Pásítọ̀ Adeboye: Ìyàwó mi ló ṣì ń dáná, bu oúnjẹ mi, gé èékáná

Pasitọ Adeboye ati iyawo rẹ

Oríṣun àwòrán, Pastor Adeboye

Pasitọ ijọ Redeem tun ti m'oke patapata lara awọn ti wọn n ka atẹjade wọn ju lori ayelujara.

Ọpọlọpọ igba ni orukọ alufa yii ti sun soke lori ayelujara to si tun jẹ ọkan lara awọn gbajugba ojiṣẹ Ọlọrun lagbaye amọ ọrọ tirẹ a maa fa ọpọlọpọ ọrọ jade lori ayelujara paapaa lẹnu awọn ọmọ Naijiria.

Ki la tun wa ri gbọ bayii?

Oríṣun àwòrán, Pastorfoluadeboye

Ọna ti Baba Adeboye gba ṣe ayẹsi ọjọ ibi iyawo rẹ, Folu Adeboye lọtẹ yii to pe ọdun mejilelaadọrin ma nii- ni awọn ọdọ Naijiria ba tu sita loju opo Twitter Adeboye lati da si ọrọ naa yala ni ti ṣiṣi fila fun ohun ti Pasitọ yii ẹni ọdun mẹtalelọgọrin funrararẹ sọ nipa iyawo rẹ, Folu Adeboye.

Ninu aduru ọrọ to fi sita, eyi ti awọn eniyan han ni bi o ti ni " Oni lọjọ ibi iyawo mi mo si fẹ́ ki awọn obinrin kọ awọn ẹkọ kan latara rẹ paapaa ọpọlọpọ awọn ọdọ.

"Bi iṣẹ ṣe pọ fun un to, iyawo mi lo ṣi n da ina ounjẹ to si n bu ounjẹ ti mo n jẹ, koda o ṣi maa n ge eekana fun mi. Ọpọlọpọ obinrin ode oni lo n fi gbogbo iṣẹ lẹ fun mọ ọdọ..."

Baba Adeboye ni koda lasiko ohun, iyawo oun ti gẹ irun fun oun nitori ilu ti iṣẹ iranṣẹ gbe wọn lọ lasiko naa.

Oríṣun àwòrán, PAstor Adeboye

Fun ọpọlọpọ, ṣe ni awọn ọrọ naa wu awọn eeyan lori bi ifẹ to jinlẹ to eyi ṣi ṣe wa laarin awọn lọkọ laya iranṣẹ Ọlọrun yii pẹlu bi wọn ṣe dagba to - afi bii ifẹ ti kii ti tabi d'ogbo.

@benmichael4ever fi fidi sita ninu eyi to ti gboriyin fun Pasitọ Adeboye to si wọ eebu le awọn obinrin to n bu u lori pe wọn ko lọpọlọ. Wọn ni ọpọlọpọ awọn to n tẹle wọn lori Facebook ati Twitter ṣugbọn wn ko reeyan kankan tẹle wn lọ sile baba wọn.

Ni ti awọn ti ko gba ti ọ̀rọ̀ ti Pasitọ Adeboye fi sita yii, ṣe ni wọn n bu ẹnu atẹ lu u. Ṣe ko si b'ọmọ ṣe dara to ti ko ni ni ọta.

@solomon__c bu ẹnu atẹ lu u pe gbogbo ọrọ naa loju toun da bi ẹni to n keree gbogbo ipo ati iyi nla ti wọn ti gba ni.

Koda ọpọlọpọ fidio lawọn ọmọ Naijiria fi ranṣẹ si Mama Adeboye gẹgẹ bi ikini ku ọjọ ibi to fi mọ awọn oṣere adẹrinpoṣonu gan atawọn ọmọ ijọ irapada gan.

