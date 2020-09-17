Bunkunmi Oluwasina: Ǹkan táa mọ̀ rèé bóyá ó ṣèyàwó lóòtọ́
Ago igbeyawo ti dun lagbo awọn oṣere fiimu Yoruba o, eyi kii ṣe igbenimọra rara o.
Lalẹ ọjọru ọjọ kẹrindinlogun oṣu kẹsan ni oṣerebinrin yii rọraa ṣa fidio kan soju opo ayelujara rẹ to fihan pe o ti gba oruka igbeyawo.
Ninu fidio naa lo ti wọ aṣọ funfun igbeyawo ti ọkọ rẹ naa wọ kootu to si jẹ wipe awọn mejeeji nikan sọ́ọ́ lo wa ninu fidio naa.
LOVE IS PATIENCE, FORGIVENESS, NEVER GIVING UP, And above all, it’s not just about buying a woman all the luxuries in the world, but about making her happier and more relaxed than a woman who has all the luxuries in the world. I remember 2010, when we were leaving.. And I told u to give me something to hold, to always remind me of you. Then u gave me your wine wristband. I told you I would keep it forever and maybe wear it on our wedding day. You laughed and said... “That’s if we don’t end up breaking up when we enter UNIVERSITY, and you start meeting better guys” It’s 11 years now, and I have met a lot of men like you said...but haven’t, and will never stop choosing you over EVERYONE. I remember when I told you I was going to study Theatre Art🤣 you never liked it🤦♀️. But you know how much I love it... till you came to like it too, just to see me happy. I don’t even see the need to call people for screenplays, cos your contributions to my story constructions always help me get the perfect stories for most of my movies that earned me Awards. Thank U for always supporting and standing by me, And watch me grow even when nobody knew me, till now. I still wonder how a day never passed that you wouldn’t call me 📲 for the past 11 years. Even if you just saw me 2hour ago, Even when we fight, you would still call..” Have U eaten? Where are U?”. You know how you make me feel sometimes??, Like THE ONLY GIRL IN THE WORLD. Just like your name, You are a Gift to me❤️. My dad once said, “The day we learn how to fix a thing when it’s broken, instead of throwing it away and buying another, is the day we would learn the secret of an unending happy marriage” Thank you for the endlessly holding on. And I want you to know that whenever I tell you “I love you too”, I hope you know what I mean? I MEAN I LOVE YOU MORE THAN ALL the fights we would still have, All the things people would still say, All the mistakes we would still make, All the sidechicks that may still cross our lane, Both in good and bad days... I love you whichever way❤️.And FOREVER ISN’T EVEN LONG ENOUGH 4ME TO SHOW YOU HOW LONG I WANT TO LOVE YOU. ..MY TREASURE.. MY BEST FRIEND.👩❤️👨 Cheers to FOREVER🥂💍❤
"Awa mejeji jọ kere ti a ko si mọ ohunkohun nipa ifẹ nigba ti mo kọkọ pade rẹ, odo ifẹ kun a si luwẹ lai bẹruu ko gbe ni lọ..."
"Iwọ lo kọ mi bi wọn ṣe n luwẹ ninu odo ifẹ, wo ibi ti a de bayii latẹyin wa".
Bi orin yii ṣe n lọ labẹlẹ fidio ti Bunkunmi fi sita n wu ni lori jọjọ pẹlu ifẹ to mbẹ laarin wọn.
Bunkunmi kọ bi wọn ṣe rin irinajo ifẹ wọn soju opo rẹ afi bii episteli ni tori bi wọn ba gun ẹṣin ninu rẹ , wọn o le kọsẹ rara.
"... kii ṣe ti ka kan maa ra gbogbo agbaye fun obinrin bikoṣe mimu inu obinrin dun ati fifun un ni ifọkanbalẹ ju ẹni to ni gbogbo nkan laye lọ".
Bunkunmi ni oun ranti ọdun 2010 ti oun beere pe ki ọkọ afẹsọna rẹ to di ọkọ lonii fun ohun ni nkankan gẹgẹ bi ami ifẹ lati maa ranti rẹ, "o fun mi ni ẹgba ọwọ alawọ pupa didi rẹ, Mo si ṣeleri pe maa tọju rẹ titi ayeraye ati pe boya mo maa wọ gan lọjọ igbeyawo wa, o rẹrin musẹ... o ni iyẹn bi tirela ko ba gba aarin wa".
Ọrọ pọ ninu iwe kọbọ ti iyawo ọsingin kọ ṣugbọn lẹyin ọdun mọkanla ti wọn ti n fẹrawọn sọna, ọrọ naa di ohun.