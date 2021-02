WHO wẹ Nàìjíríà yán kàn-kàn lára àwọn orílẹ̀èdè tí kò lẹ́tọ̀ọ́ sí abẹ́rẹ́ àjẹsára Covid-19

Iroyin to gbode kan tẹlẹ

Ki ni awọn alaṣẹ Naijiria sọ

Only South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia have higher infection rates than Nigeria. But Morocco and Egypt have already independently obtained vaccines and begun distribution while South Africa, which has the highest burden of the disease in Africa, has already procured one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, produced in India but has yet to begin distribution.