Valentine: Àyànmọ́ ẹlòmíì yóò bàjẹ́ lóríi bẹ́ẹ̀dì ní ọ̀la - Mike Bamiloye

There is a great story in Proverbs 7:6-27. It is a sad story of a young man on his own "Valentine Night". He had thought he wanted to have a fun that night, he had thought he wanted to enjoy himself, but crashed his future in a night of fun.