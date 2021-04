Tribute to Prince Phillip: Ààrẹ Buhari dárò Àrẹ̀mọ Phillip, ọkọ Ọbabinrin Elizabeth tó jáde láyé

ìṣẹ́jú 35 sẹ́yìn

President Muhammadu Buhari extends his condolences to Her Majesty the Queen over the death of her husband Prince Philip who passed on peacefully at the age of 99.