Toyin Abraham Vs Lizzy anjorin: Àwọn òṣèré tó ń fi àdúrà ré èpè ESABOD kúrò lóríi Toyin rèé

ìṣẹ́jú 5 sẹ́yìn

Awọn oṣere akẹgbẹ Toyin Abraham ti n rọjo adura le e lori latari ija to tun pa oun ati akẹgbẹ rẹ Lizzy Anjorin pọ.

Eyi da lori ija to bẹrẹ laarin Toyin ati Lizzy ni nkan bii ọdunmeji sẹyin nigba ti Toyin bim ti Lizzy ni isọ awọn alagbo elewe ọmọ lo bimọ si to si jẹ pe fidio họsibitu awọn oyinbo ni Toyin fi sita.

Ọpọ eeyan lo ti kọkọ ro pe aawọ to wa laarin awọn osere tiata mejeji, Lizzy Anjorin ati Toyin Abraham ti jẹ rodo, lọ ree mumi ni.

Amọ kaka kewe agbọn ọrọ yii dẹ ṣe lo tun pele sii lọjọ diẹ sẹyin.

Ṣe ni igbesẹ gbajugbaja agbohunsafẹfẹ lori ayelujara Esther Aboderin ti ọpọ m si ESABOD tun bu bẹntiroo si i ti fidio kan jade nibi to ti n fi kobiewu wọn epe le Toyin ati ọmọ ati ọkọ rẹ lori.

Nigba to ya to gbọ latẹnu awọn mejeeji ti ọrọ kan, ni mama ni gẹgẹ bi agbalagba oun fẹ pari ija to wa laarin wọn.

Ẹwẹ ninu gbogbo eleyii, gbajugbaja oṣerekunrin Femi Adebayo ati agba ogbontarigi oṣerebinrin Joke Silva bọ soju opo Instagram wọn

Amidst the ongoing fight between actresses Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham, Nollywood veterans, Femi Adebayo and Joke Silva have taken to their Instagram page to eulogize and pray for Toyin Abraham.

This comes after Toyin cried out over allegations that Lizzy Anjorin and a socialite on Instagram, Esabod cursed her son and husband.

KFN recalls that Toyin and Lizzy Anjorin have remained sworn enemies over a controversial issue best known to both actresses.

According to Joke in her post on Instagram, Toyin is covered with the blood of Jesus and may she the curses shall not come to pass.

Sharing a photo of Toyin on a movie set, Joke wrote;

"OLUWATOYIN OMO ABRAHAM !!! AYA AJEYEMI !!! MUMMY IRE !!! ACTOR of Life GOD BLESS YOU @toyin_abraham

The curse causless shall not stand. You are covered in the BLOOD of your KING. ON THE SET OF #OGUNDABEDE

(KING OF THIEVES)"

Taking to Joke's comment section to appreciate her, Toyin wrote;

"Grandma @ajokesilva Thank you so mummy love u with all my heart and this just lifted my spirit more… Eshey ganni mummy mi"

Femi Adebayo on the other hand called for prayers for the 'Alakada crooner'. According to Femi, Toyin is an amazing actress. In his words;

"OLUWATOYIN OMO ABRAHAM !!! AYA AJEYEMI !!! MUMMY IRE !!! ACTOR AIYE !!! GOD BLESS YOU @toyin_abraham PLEASE GUYS, HELP ME EMBARRASS TOYIN WITH PRAYERS O! STILL ON THE SET OF #OGUNDABEDE (KING OF THIEVES)"

Reacting to this, the mother of one wrote;