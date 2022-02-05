Ayede Ogbese Kidnap: Wọ́n ti ri ẹni mẹ́wàá tó di àwátì nínú okó tí wọ́n ti ń ṣiṣẹ́ ní Ondo

ìṣẹ́jú 12 sẹ́yìn

Oríṣun àwòrán, Getty Images

Saaju ni eeyan mẹ́wàá ti dàwátì nigba ti wọn lọ sinu oko wọn ni Ayede Ogbese nijọba ibilẹ Ariwa Akure nipinlẹ Ondo.

Awọn agbebọn kan ni wọn ni wọn yabo oko ẹnikan ti orukọ rẹ n jẹ Femi Alawiye ni agbegbe Ayede Ogbese.

Won ni niṣe ni ọkunrin agbẹ naa, Femi Alawiye gba ipe kan pe oko rẹ n jona ni o ba sare gba oko lọ pẹlu diẹ ninu awọn oṣiṣẹ rẹ laimọ pe panpẹ ni awọn ajinigbe ti dẹ silẹ lati fi mu u.

Kini o ti ṣẹlẹ lati igba naa?

Lọjọ Abameta, ọjọ kọkandinlọgbọn, oṣu kinni ni iṣẹlẹ yii waye ni ipinle Ondo.

Wọn ni itara ọrọ aje lo jẹ ki Femi Alaw

" lt happened last Saturday he was called on the phone that his farm was on fire, he quickly called his workers and they rushed to the farm only to be ambushed by the bandits who have positioned themselves at the farm.

" They waited for them to get to the farm before they pounced on them. They were whisked away to an unknown destination.

Speaking with newsmen, a family member of the kidnapped farmer said that the bandits had contacted the family and have demanding a sum of N100million ransom.

Spokesperson of the State police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt.

Odunlami said that five of the victims have been released by their abductors.

She added that" Our men are already in the bush in search of the victims and we are sure they would be rescued.