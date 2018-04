Soooo this just happened!!!!! I was awarded a #proclamation declaring today as #SopeAluko day in #miamidade by #countycommissioner @audreymedmonson and Mayor @mayorgimenez Thank you @mistyxbrown for organizing this incredible honor! 😆😆. . . #AllGod #togodbetheglory 🙌🏾#Jesus ✝️ #Blessed #myhusbandatmyside 💕#Grateful #honored #emotional #breathless #305 #miami 🌴#miamigirl #miamiproud #dadecounty #southflorida #florida #Nigerian 🇳🇬 #naijagirl #African #blackgirlmagic #blackexcellence #blackpanther #Actorslife #actress #sagaftra #Wakandaforever 🙅🏾‍♀️🙅🏾‍♀️💜💜

A post shared by Sope Aluko (@sopealuko) on Apr 10, 2018 at 9:35am PDT