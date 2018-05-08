Codine: Ọ̀pọ̀ èèyàn tako iléesẹ́ mẹ́ta tíjọba tì pa

  • 8 Oṣù Ẹ̀bibi 2018
oògùn ikọ́ olómi codeine Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency
Àkọlé àwòrán Ìjọba fi òté lẹ títa oògùn ikọ́ olómi Codeine

Awọn eeyan ti bẹrẹ si sọrọ lori bi ajọ NAFDAC se ti ile iṣẹ apoogun mẹta, ti n se oogun ikọ olomi Coedine pa.

Awọn ile iṣẹ apoogun naa ni Emzor, Peace Standard ati Bioraj.

@pharm_dezzz sọ pe, awọn ile iṣẹ ti wọn n ṣe oogun Codine kọ ni iṣoro, bi koṣe awọn alagbata ti wọn n ko kaakiri

@purrples woye pe, igbesẹ NAFDAC le se okunfa ọwọn gogo oogun nilẹ Naijiria.

Ero ti @ChinnyPillz ni pe, kii se oogun ikọ olomi Codine nikan ni ile iṣẹ Emzor ati awọn ile iṣẹ oogun meji yoku nse. Kilode ti wọn fi di titipa, sebi oogun ikọ nikan lo yẹ kijọba wọgile?

"Ori bibẹ kọni oogun ori fifọ." Ohun ti @GbemiDennis sọ si ọrọ naa niyi. O beere pe kin ni yoo sẹlẹ si awọn oogun mii ti wọn n se ati awọn to n siṣẹ nibẹ?

@zhurg_ sọpe igbesẹ ajọ NAFDAC ku diẹ kaato nitori yoo só ọpọlọpọ di alainiṣẹ.

