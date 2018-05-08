Codine: Ọ̀pọ̀ èèyàn tako iléesẹ́ mẹ́ta tíjọba tì pa
- 8 Oṣù Ẹ̀bibi 2018
Awọn eeyan ti bẹrẹ si sọrọ lori bi ajọ NAFDAC se ti ile iṣẹ apoogun mẹta, ti n se oogun ikọ olomi Coedine pa.
Awọn ile iṣẹ apoogun naa ni Emzor, Peace Standard ati Bioraj.
@pharm_dezzz sọ pe, awọn ile iṣẹ ti wọn n ṣe oogun Codine kọ ni iṣoro, bi koṣe awọn alagbata ti wọn n ko kaakiri
NAFDAC shuts down Emzor and two other pharmaceutical companies:— Saint Etiénne (@pharm_dezzz) 8 Oṣù Ẹ̀bibi 2018
The problem is not the manufacturers but the distribution.
Drug abuse cannot be averted if such drugs are still treated as OTCs instead of POMs.
Our implementation of the law is our undoing
End of Twitter post by @pharm_dezzz
@purrples woye pe, igbesẹ NAFDAC le se okunfa ọwọn gogo oogun nilẹ Naijiria.
Hmmm! Shut down? Isn’t this too extreme? An indictment, massive fine and prosecution would have sufficed. Shut down means more unemployment and would affect other production lines thus probably create scarcity of such drugs.. https://t.co/pDoBk7sUbN— Sola Salako Ajulo (@purrples) 8 Oṣù Ẹ̀bibi 2018
End of Twitter post by @purrples
Ero ti @ChinnyPillz ni pe, kii se oogun ikọ olomi Codine nikan ni ile iṣẹ Emzor ati awọn ile iṣẹ oogun meji yoku nse. Kilode ti wọn fi di titipa, sebi oogun ikọ nikan lo yẹ kijọba wọgile?
So Nafdac shuts down Emzor for the production of codeine.— 🎀 (@ChinnyPillz) 8 Oṣù Ẹ̀bibi 2018
Emzor produces other meds apart from cough syrups but what I don’t get is why blame Emzor for the abuse of codeine in the country?
What a dumb approach!!
End of Twitter post by @ChinnyPillz
"Ori bibẹ kọni oogun ori fifọ." Ohun ti @GbemiDennis sọ si ọrọ naa niyi. O beere pe kin ni yoo sẹlẹ si awọn oogun mii ti wọn n se ati awọn to n siṣẹ nibẹ?
But why are we like this in this part of the world?— Gbemi Dennis (@GbemiDennis) 8 Oṣù Ẹ̀bibi 2018
Is beheading the solution to headache?
Now that NAFDAC has shut down EMZOR because of Codeine syrup, what happens to the other products & plenty workers' dependants..
'O ma ṣe o'
End of Twitter post by @GbemiDennis
@zhurg_ sọpe igbesẹ ajọ NAFDAC ku diẹ kaato nitori yoo só ọpọlọpọ di alainiṣẹ.
So i just heard NAFDAC shuts down Emzor to control codeine 😂😂, here is the problem— Lord Scummander (@zhurg_) 8 Oṣù Ẹ̀bibi 2018
- it wont solve the problem
- now imagine how many people will lose their jobs
- will NAFDAC ban lacasera, tom tom, mentylated spirit brands?
We need go get it right.
End of Twitter post by @zhurg_