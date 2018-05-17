Àkọlé àwòrán Àwẹ Ramandan; Àwọn ouńjẹ tí a fi ń já àwẹ̀

Sultan ti Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, tí ó jẹ́ adarí àjọ tí ó ń ṣàkósó ọ̀rọ̀ àwọn Musulumi jákèjádò orilẹ́ èdè Naijiria (NSCIA), ti kéde pe, Ramadan bẹ̀rẹ̀ ní Ọjọ́bọ, lẹ̀yin tí wọn rí oṣù.

Sultan náà bá àwọn akọ̀ròyin sọrọ ni ààfin rẹ̀ ni Ọjọ́rú, nibi tí ó ti rọ àwọn Musulumí jákèjádò agbaye pé, kí wọn lo àǹfàní ààwẹ̀ ọgbọn'jọ́ náà, láti fi ọkàn wọn jì fún àlàáfía.

Àlaga ajọ Musulumi naa ní agbara láti sọ ọjọ tí àwọn Mùsùlùmí Naijria lèe bẹ̀rẹ̀ ààwẹ̀, ti àwọn ti orilẹ̀ èdè míran ba tilẹ kéde ọjọ́ mìíràn.

Àwọn iròyin tì ẹ leè ní ìfẹ̀ síí:

Bákanaa ni Aarẹ Muhammadu Buhari rọ gbogbo Musulumí pe kí wọn ránti láti ran àwọn tí kò rí jẹ tó lọ́wọ́.

Image copyright Getty Images Àkọlé àwòrán Ààwẹ̀ náà kìí ṣe fún jíjẹ àti mímu nìkan

Ó ní ààwẹ̀ náà kìí ṣe fún jíjẹ àti mímu nìkan o.

Ẹ ó rántí wípé Saudi Arabia ló kọ́kọ́ kéde pé Ọjọ́bọ ni ààwẹ̀ ń bẹ̀rẹ̀.

Nigerian Muslims will join their counterparts across the world to commence the Ramadan fast on Thursday.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs which announced the sighting of the crescent moon marking the start of the Islamic month.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Saudi Arabia had announced that the Ramadan should commence on Thursday.

During Ramadan, Muslims are expected to fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and water.

Already, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his greetings and best wishes to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world as they commence the 30-day Ramadan fast.

In his message to the nation on the beginning of the Ramadan, the president says fasting is not just merely meant to stay hungry or thirsty, but an opportunity to strive for inner purification and self-accountability.

"It is meant to inculcate righteousness and discipline," he said.

He enjoined fasting Muslims to increase their love for humanity, acts of charity, kindness, generosity and gratitude. He said the Holy Prophet Muhammad used to spend very generously on the poor and the needy during this period, and urged Muslims in the country and all over the world to copy the good example.

He called on Muslims and all Nigerians to always remember men and women who are less fortunate than themselves and to help the government in confronting the challenges facing the nation.

The president prays Allah to grant all Muslims the strength to successfully complete the fasting period.