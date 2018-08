@NGRSenate #KastinaByeElection Final Results as declared by @inecnigeria



APC - 224, 607 votes

PDP - 59, 724 votes



GPN - 1056 votes

DA - 796 votes

MPN - 633 votes

MMN - 343 votes



Congratulations to APC flagbearer, Hon. Ahmed Babba Kaita. pic.twitter.com/bP93LuEDd6