Yomi Fabiyi: Èmi ti dáríjì ẹ́, kí ìwọ náà jọ̀wọ́ dáríjì mí

  • 3 Oṣù Ṣẹ́rẹ́ 2019
Toyin Abraham, Yomi Fabiyi ati Mercy Aigbe Image copyright Instagram
Àkọlé àwòrán Ìjà yíí bẹ̀rẹ̀ ní ǹkan bí ọdún díẹ̀ sẹ́yìn lẹ́yìn tí Yomi Fabiyi pe Toyin Abraham ní alágàbàgebè nítorí ìjà pẹ̀lú Mercy Aigbe.

Gbajugbaja osere, Yomi Fabiyi ti kesi akẹgbẹ rẹ, Toyin Abraham wi pe ki wọn pari ija to wa laarin awọn mejeeji.

Yomi Fabiyi tọrọ idariji lọwọ Toyin Abraham lori ẹrọ ikansiraẹni Instagram rẹ, ki Toyin si fọwọ wọnu ninu ọdun tuntun.

Fabiyi fi kun un wi pe gbogbo ẹṣẹ ti Toyin ṣẹ oun ni oun ti dariji, ki Toyin naa ṣe bakan naa, ki ohun gbogbo si pada si ipo laarin wọn.

Ti a ko ba gbagbe, ija laarin Toyin Abraham ati Yomi Fabiyi bẹrẹ ni nkan bii ọdun diẹ sẹyin, lẹyin ti Yomi Fabiyi pe Toyin Abraham ni alagabagebe nitori ija to wa laaarin Toyin Abraham ati oṣerebinrin miiran, Mercy Aigbe.

Related Topics