Everyday that we wake up is a fresh start. If we are revisiting the past because of regrets, then we need to be clear that we can't go back and undo what we have done. Toyin, you know I have always prepared my mind that my friend(s) at any rate and time will offend me and I do forgive in advance. In the case that spilted us, it got the best part of me, I would have judged any other differently too until I was in the shoes. Many questions may be unanswered, that is fine by me and I know you well, you would have wish some scenarios never happened. Switch to that emotional, kind, remorseful, soft and God fearing Toyin that attracted me to you. Reflect, be sober and get teary if necessary while making genuine assesment. NOBODY CAN EVER KNOW THE FULL GIST LIKE YOU AND I anyway. I wish to state unequivocally that I FORGIVE YOU from the depth of my heart. Also, I reacted in a way that is inappropiate afterwards, I HUMBLY APOLOGIZE and to anyone who feel offended, ejo e ma binu. May God forgive us all. TRUE FRIENDSHIP IS THE BIGGEST CULT and to me, there is nothing like HALF LOYALTY, sad, ours turns out the way it did. We are humans and not alliens afterall. Lessons learnt. I will continue to value and hold you in high esteem. You have many goods with me I can tap strength from. I love to travel light in this new year. I wish you and your loved ones a WONDERFUL and PROSPEROUS 2019. More success and more wins. And to this strange lady EUNICE OMOSHALEWA ENIOLA LAWAL (that I never met until the case) but was used to accuse me of sexual harrasment, I forgive you and your sponsors too. I also forgive you INSTABLOG9JA. Listen up, I never reported or have your account ever flagged at any time in my life, it was all lies against me by whoever, so you can hurt me with your platform and followers. Ile aiye ogun ni but we will survive cos inu mimo ja j'ogun (plain heart fights harder than jazz). To my fans, THANK YOU ALL for you understanding. Love for all, hatred for none. Peace! 😢🙈💖😘 Yomi Fabiyi. #FORGIVENESS #NEWSTART #LESSONSOFLIFE #TRAVELLIGHT #FOCUS #APOLOGY #MEMYSELFANDI #MYREMEDY #MYPATHWITHMYGOD