View this post on Instagram

Happy 48th Coronation Anniversary My Support System.. Kabiyesi, within 48years on ur reign, you have worked with 12 presidents and over 20 Governors.. You have preserved the reference of the Empire. You have brought inestimable transformation to the Kingdom. Yorubaland and Yorubas are proud of the glitz and glamour you have added to the rich ancenstral heritage of the race.. May you live to witness many more years on your fore fathers throne.. 🙏🙏🙏