View this post on Instagram

Very proud of the creative instincts of New Nigerian Entrepreneurs across board. Imagine coming to a social party and see Gari Ijebu and Eja dindin been served as part of menu. I quickly jumped at it to have a feel of my best food ever.. @ Aderonke Aishat Keshiro engagement party here in Ijebu Ode.. This initiative of Kreative Fruits Cocktails.. Hajia Hafsatulah.. Omo nie jooor.