Herdsmen: Fg Should Mandate Quality Education for the Fulanis- Oluwo Says the Future is in Classrooms Oluwo of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has tasked federal government of Nigeria to mandate education to at least secondary level for the Fulani children. He condemned the educational apathy of Fulani as a factor to banditry, saying enforcement of formal education on their children will set a new better future for the sect. Oluwo disclosed this today when he led over 20 traditional rulers on a congratulatory visit to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State in his office. He reiterated his commitment to challenged the educational disinterest of some Fulanis using teen children as herdsmen, calling on federal government to legislate such and equally enact severe penalty for kidnappers. According to him "I've visited Fulanis under my watch. We are intimate since time immemorial with understandable symbiotic relationship. We understand each other till date. I did not only appeal but also threatened to arrest their parents refusing to give quality education to their children". "Lack of quality education will unavoidably breeds banditry. Strict penalty for kidnappers is a short term solution while mandating quality education is a long term panacea. The federal government led by President Muhammed Buhari must as a matter of urgency necessity compel formal education for the children of thheb Fulanis. Education is the key to control and decimate rampancy of criminals challenging the peace of Nigeria" "The government should design a modality for preferential monitoring at ensuring Fulani herdsmen are in school. An educationally backward section is inimical to the enlightened. The four walls of Nigerian classrooms is free but must be enforced for the apathy" " The nomadic schools built by past government are folding up. These schools were built for the fulanis but still refused to send their children there. The future is in classroom not bush" " Education, sensitization and proper awareness are akin to our collective peace, mutual existence and affinity. There is no future for herding.