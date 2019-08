View this post on Instagram

Reposted from @kemiafolabinews - Jumah Mubarak! This is to thank you all for your love, prayers and well wishes, I must say that I was overwhelmed and amazed at the level of love i received from you all. I am Fine now and doing very well, the journey over here has been tedious but entirely worth it, as the lord himself taught us that the walk to redemption isn’t easy. I thank God for the strength to walk this walk with good health of mind and body, for his protection, love and Guidance, and I pray that his protection would never cease from any of us. To all my family, friends, fans and colleagues who have continually reached out to me, to those who have always remembered me In their prayers and shown me love, I do not take any of those for granted. I pray that the lord grant all your heart desires, that his grace and love would be sufficient for you all, may he continually bless you and may his peace and love never desist from you. Thank you very much, I appreciate you ! - #regrann