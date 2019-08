View this post on Instagram

. 1, January 8th my mother's remembrance.. . 2, January 13th ..turbaning . 3, April 4th ..My birthday . 4, June 6 my daughter's birthday . 5, July 11th ..Celebration of my house. . 6, 27th of July.. Death threat.. . Especially the last one how many artist carry placard ?? I received a death threat few weeks ago .. just 2 or 3 celeb comment under the post. Others wish theirself quick death on instablog with private account and yet none of my fans drag anybody ... . 7, I go dance from January to December una no drag any celebs to come and buy cloth or repost my advert . . 8, The write up under my new house will make a blind man shed tears ..yet I never dragged anybody in celebrating with me ... . Oh Allah I just told you, let any soul that is born through punani or through knife dragging my innocent name in baseless issue die miserable...look at how I defend them behind them, let things that make them happy turn to things of sorrow for them. . Oh Allah look at how I struggle to survive, how I struggle to feed myself..look at how I mind my business with 100% pure heart, let all the bad minded souls towards me perish like the way pharaoh perished in red sea .. . All I want is money ,rest of mind , long life , good health and all beautiful things of life for myself and my loyal fans 🙏🙏🙏..biko who will join me to say Amen