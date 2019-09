View this post on Instagram

I'm here in this country Nigeria working day and night, trying so hard to feed & take care of 7 children, 4 adults. I have 23 staffs on payroll monthly. I am always distracted and emotional drained... but guess what! I hardly make profit for myself or have time to rest at all and even when I travel out, I'm busy working, buying stuff to bring back home to sell. Let me tell you that even as a celebrity we hustle hard, damn!!! I have to do multiple businesses to pull thru, do you know how frustrating that is sometimes, dealing with our corrupted & failed system all together is frustrating enough and mind occupying too....... Each time I try to quit I think of those 23 staffs who will go Jobless..... I cant complain bcos my story is still better, at least I have something doing and I'm able to help the few I can... so I thank God for that 🙏🏼🙏🏼 You make your money overseas, keep your money overseas, spend your money overseas...... until you bring your money home and go through all the stress we go through here in Nigeria to feed some of our fellow brothers and sisters, create Job opportunities for them... you gotta put some respect when you address us...... you dont know what we go through, or what we are facing @ the moment, you're not in our minds or head.... we react to things differently and address issues differently.... you dont know my pain, you dont know if we battling with one illness or family problem or pressure just because we celebrities dont make us perfect.... We just try to showcase perfection to keep the glam going ... If our government listens to celebrities, the great Fela's voice would have been heard a long time ago including so many other celebrities who have voiced out... We are quick in condemning each other forgetting we are all in the same struggle... we are all frustrated & struggling in Nigeria, mind you alot of us are poor and unhappy. Don’t be deceived by social media. Changing Nigeria or fighting for our fellow brothers and sisters is just not a celebrity fight..... it's a fight for all, if you’re that concerned like you exhibited in the video, get your ass down to Nigeria let's start making the change together