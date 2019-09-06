MC Oluomo: Àánú ni mo rí gbà láti di alága NURTW Eko

  • 6 Oṣù Owewe 2019
Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, MC Oluomo Image copyright @mcoluomo

Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, ti gbogbo eniyan mọ si Mc Oluomo, ti wọn sẹsẹ yan gẹgẹ bi alaga fidiẹ fun ẹgbẹ awọn awakọ ero, NURTW, ẹka ti ipinlẹ Eko, ti n dupẹ lọwọ Ọlọrun fun iyansipo rẹ naa.

Mc Oluomo lo fi ọrọ naa lede loju opo Instagram rẹ nigba toun mọriri Ọlọrun fun yiyan ti wọn yan oun sipo naa.

Oluomo wa n beere pe "ta lo lee ro pe iru eeyan bii ti emi to wa lati idile mẹkunnu lee de iru ipo giga bayii, abi ta lo lee gbagbọ pe iru eyi lee farahan? Aanu ni mo ri gba."

Àwọn iròyin tì ẹ leè ní ìfẹ̀ síí:

Oluomo tẹsiwaju pe oun dupẹ lọwọ Ọlọrun fun oore ọfẹ rẹ lori oun to fi mu ki iru ọjọ bayii waye ati awọn eniyan jankan lawujọ ti wọn ṣe atilẹyin fun oun lati dori ipo naa.

"Ọpẹ mi lọ si ọdọ baba mi Asiwaju Bọla Tinubu ati gomina ipinlẹ Eko, Babajide Sanwo-Olu fun agbekalẹ ayika to jiire ati iwuri ti wọn se fun isipo rọpo awọn asaaju ẹgbẹ NURTW nipinlẹ Eko."

O salaye pe oun ri ipo naa gẹgẹ ipe lati sisẹ sin awọn olugbe ilu Eko, to si rọ awọn ọmọ igbimọ fidihẹ to ko sodi, lati ṣatileyin fun ki wọn lee mu ayipada to ye kooro ba ẹgbẹ awakọ nilu Eko ati lorilẹede Naijiria lapapọ.

Mc Oluọmọ wa pari ọrọ rẹ pẹlu nipa jijẹjẹ lati satilẹhin fun aarẹ ẹgbẹ awakọ ero lorilẹede yii, ọjọgbọn Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa.

Related Topics