MY FIRST DAY IN OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN CARETAKER COMMITTEE NURTW LAGOS STATE . How does one begin to say 'thank you' when there are so many people that contributed to ones success and that are desirous of ones thanks? Who could think that a person of my humble beginning could attain this height? Who could believe that a day like this would manifest? Anu ni mo ri gba. My utmost appreciation goes to Almighty Allah for his benevolence and grace and for making a day like this a reality. I cannot but also thank my father, my leader, my mentor His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his love and support towards my emergence as the NURTW chairman. He is truly a father and a father indeed. My appreciation also goes to His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, executive governor of Lagos State for creating a condusive environment and for encouraging peaceful transition of the NURTW leadership mantle in Lagos State. My appreciation will not be complete without acknowledging my father HE Rauf Aregbesola,my Chief if Staff Tayo Ayinde,HRH Oba Saheed Elegushi, HRHOba Kabiru Adelaja Agbabiaka Olufemiloye Osolo of Isolo kingdom to other royal fathers, the leader, the incumbent President, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, APC elders and leaders in Lagos state, APC elders and leaders in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government, members of NURTW Lagos Council and the good people of Oshodi/Isolo and environs. I thank you all for your sincere support, prayers, advice and encouragement. I hereby accept this new post as a call to service and an avenue to serve the good people of Lagos State. I rededicate myself to promoting a peaceful, business friendly and secure Lagos State where we can all be proud to call a home. I urge all other NURTW Caretaker members to be supportive and cooperative as we embark on the mission of rebranding NURTW nationwide and Lagos State chapter in particular. On behalf of the Caretakers members, pledge our Loyalty and allegiances to the National President Prof Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa and also support him. GOD BLESS NURTW GOD BLESS LAGOS STATE GOD BLESS NIGERIA Signed: Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya Mc Oluomo Chairman Caretaker Committee NURTW Lagos State Council.