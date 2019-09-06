Image copyright
@mcoluomo
Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, ti gbogbo eniyan mọ si Mc Oluomo, ti wọn sẹsẹ yan gẹgẹ bi alaga fidiẹ fun ẹgbẹ awọn awakọ ero, NURTW, ẹka ti ipinlẹ Eko, ti n dupẹ lọwọ Ọlọrun fun iyansipo rẹ naa.
Mc Oluomo lo fi ọrọ naa lede loju opo Instagram rẹ nigba toun mọriri Ọlọrun fun yiyan ti wọn yan oun sipo naa.
MY FIRST DAY IN OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN CARETAKER COMMITTEE NURTW LAGOS STATE . How does one begin to say 'thank you' when there are so many people that contributed to ones success and that are desirous of ones thanks? Who could think that a person of my humble beginning could attain this height? Who could believe that a day like this would manifest? Anu ni mo ri gba. My utmost appreciation goes to Almighty Allah for his benevolence and grace and for making a day like this a reality. I cannot but also thank my father, my leader, my mentor His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his love and support towards my emergence as the NURTW chairman. He is truly a father and a father indeed. My appreciation also goes to His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, executive governor of Lagos State for creating a condusive environment and for encouraging peaceful transition of the NURTW leadership mantle in Lagos State. My appreciation will not be complete without acknowledging my father HE Rauf Aregbesola,my Chief if Staff Tayo Ayinde,HRH Oba Saheed Elegushi, HRHOba Kabiru Adelaja Agbabiaka Olufemiloye Osolo of Isolo kingdom to other royal fathers, the leader, the incumbent President, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, APC elders and leaders in Lagos state, APC elders and leaders in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government, members of NURTW Lagos Council and the good people of Oshodi/Isolo and environs. I thank you all for your sincere support, prayers, advice and encouragement. I hereby accept this new post as a call to service and an avenue to serve the good people of Lagos State. I rededicate myself to promoting a peaceful, business friendly and secure Lagos State where we can all be proud to call a home. I urge all other NURTW Caretaker members to be supportive and cooperative as we embark on the mission of rebranding NURTW nationwide and Lagos State chapter in particular. On behalf of the Caretakers members, pledge our Loyalty and allegiances to the National President Prof Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa and also support him. GOD BLESS NURTW GOD BLESS LAGOS STATE GOD BLESS NIGERIA Signed: Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya Mc Oluomo Chairman Caretaker Committee NURTW Lagos State Council.
Oluomo wa n beere pe "ta lo lee ro pe iru eeyan bii ti emi to wa lati idile mẹkunnu lee de iru ipo giga bayii, abi ta lo lee gbagbọ pe iru eyi lee farahan? Aanu ni mo ri gba."
Oluomo tẹsiwaju pe oun dupẹ lọwọ Ọlọrun fun oore ọfẹ rẹ lori oun to fi mu ki iru ọjọ bayii waye ati awọn eniyan jankan lawujọ ti wọn ṣe atilẹyin fun oun lati dori ipo naa.
"Ọpẹ mi lọ si ọdọ baba mi Asiwaju Bọla Tinubu ati gomina ipinlẹ Eko, Babajide Sanwo-Olu fun agbekalẹ ayika to jiire ati iwuri ti wọn se fun isipo rọpo awọn asaaju ẹgbẹ NURTW nipinlẹ Eko."
O salaye pe oun ri ipo naa gẹgẹ ipe lati sisẹ sin awọn olugbe ilu Eko, to si rọ awọn ọmọ igbimọ fidihẹ to ko sodi, lati ṣatileyin fun ki wọn lee mu ayipada to ye kooro ba ẹgbẹ awakọ nilu Eko ati lorilẹede Naijiria lapapọ.
Mc Oluọmọ wa pari ọrọ rẹ pẹlu nipa jijẹjẹ lati satilẹhin fun aarẹ ẹgbẹ awakọ ero lorilẹede yii, ọjọgbọn Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa.