Know your RIGHTS Nigeria. Enough of madness and abuse of fundamental human rights in Nigeria by law enforcement agents. Nigerians are not ANIMALS. This show of shame and uncivilization is slowing this country down. Human Rights violations hampers peace and development. Educate and spread the news so those who don't know their rights can. Not everybody is enlightened on these things. AND TO MY COLLEAGUES, STOP PROMOTING DISGUSTING HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES IN MOVIES. Know your onions and role as film makers. That many illegality are the order of the day doesnt mean movies should promote same. Film Making are no child's play. Image of the industry is paramount. We as film makers must start injecting right values and education into the system. The only time we should allow that in our movies is maybe the screen play will later punish and correct such HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSE. NB; Nigerians, except arrest initiated while an individual is committing a crime, any other forms of arrests are illegal except a WARRANT OF ARREST is ISSUED BY A JUDGE. And tbe judge must have been furnished relevant evidence to suggest an arrest is in order. Police only invite and must give prior notice. Where they think a suspect is linked, SURVELLIANCE is introduced. Thank you. @seunolaiyaofficial @waleilebiyi @antarthywill @azeezbabatunde80 @officialomoborty @biolabayo1