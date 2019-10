View this post on Instagram

@Throw back ...2012/ 2013 ..oya guess the car I was using in 2011 and win 5k ??... . What a life ? Internet has really damaged a lot of people psychologically with lies & evil .. . Because i am a low key hustler that always stay on her lane with zero friends doesn't mean you shouldn't respect my strive faa..e don tay wey yansh dey back 🤣😂🤣😂 . I remembered when I bought the blue colour of this latest land rover then , my mother said the tyre of this car is bigger than your whole body 🤣😂😂😂🤣😂..she said ; Hunnnnmmmmm action ! Esho omo jinadu🤣😂 irinja afi irin so ewon ja ni bi towun akinkanju obirin obirin ogun , egun buruku abi tagboli leyin ...obinrin gudugudu meje yaya mefa.. currency controller 100k ni mo ma gba lowo e fi we motor yi 🤣😂🤣😂( means iron lady with too much swag😉🤣) her meme throughout that day based on the size of the car compare to my stature 👆🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂...