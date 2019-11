View this post on Instagram

I do not pretend to be older than my grandpa, but The truth is despite my age , I'm old enough to confess that life is indeed a mystery. I've seen a landlord becoming a tenant before his death I've seen owner of a smiling benz pedalling Aboboyaa I know a student who became the headmaster in his former school with most teachers who taught him still teaching I have seen once rejected boy becoming the breadwinner for a whole community A once sought after lady begging a young guy half her age to date her A victor becoming a victim A driver's mate buying a car for his master A borrower recruiting the credit manager . In life , no one knows tomorrow and you can never trust life because its mysterious Never ever forget , you may not know the full story , dont be quick to judge , every coin has two sides. Treat everyone in your life fairly like your own and love as much as you live . So let us be kind , love more and not try to be smart in our own eyes, for we do not know what tomorrow holds for us . Stay blessed.....