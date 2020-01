so davido unfollowed chioma because he found out she was sleeping with peruzzi 😩😩I guess Mr Patrick hit the right spot.

chioma is Peruzzi side chick, and David sef has STD preeq

I'm a fan of Davido but at this point papa ifeanyi has to do dna test for his child.💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/OHHPK9Xvjx