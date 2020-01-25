Sound City MVP Awards 2020: Ìdáhun yi bọ́bọ́ lẹ́nu àwọn òṣèré
Nibi apejẹ aṣalẹ kan lati fi ami ẹyẹ da awọn oṣere tabi apanilẹrin lọla to waye eyi ti SoundCity ṣagbekalẹ rẹ ni a ti ṣe kongẹ awọn oṣere Yollywood ti ẹ fẹran.
Kété ti akọroyin BBC Yoruba de iwaju gvbajugbaja ọdọ oṣere Lateef Adedimeji ni ẹrin ti bẹrẹ to ti n fi ọgbọn bẹbẹ pe Yoruba oun ko daju to o - eyi tumọ si pe ori itage yatọ si ẹyin itage.
Bakan naa ni mọlumọọka oṣerebinrin Mercy Aigbe naa gbiyanju niwọnba tirẹ lẹyin to n sa lati dahun ibeere to ni ṣe pẹlu ede Yoruba.
Ko yọ oṣere Ayoola Ayolola silẹ toun naa si gbiyanju ni bi o ṣe dantọ mọ ninu ede abinibi rẹ.