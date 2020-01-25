Sound City MVP Awards 2020: Ìdáhun yi bọ́bọ́ lẹ́nu àwọn òṣèré

Nibi apejẹ aṣalẹ kan lati fi ami ẹyẹ da awọn oṣere tabi apanilẹrin lọla to waye eyi ti SoundCity ṣagbekalẹ rẹ ni a ti ṣe kongẹ awọn oṣere Yollywood ti ẹ fẹran.

Kété ti akọroyin BBC Yoruba de iwaju gvbajugbaja ọdọ oṣere Lateef Adedimeji ni ẹrin ti bẹrẹ to ti n fi ọgbọn bẹbẹ pe Yoruba oun ko daju to o - eyi tumọ si pe ori itage yatọ si ẹyin itage.

Adedimeji ní àdìtú layé, Toyin Abraham sọ pé kò sẹ́ni tó lè táyé lọ́rùn

Ẹ wo adúrú ẹnu tí mó n bọ́ - Jaiye Kuti

Ọ̀pọ̀ èèyàn bẹnu ẹ̀tẹ́ lu Mercy Aigbe lórí bó ṣe ki Adeniyi Johnson

Mercy Aigbe bu èpè jó àwọn tó ní gómìnà kan ló ra ilé fún-un

Bakan naa ni mọlumọọka oṣerebinrin Mercy Aigbe naa gbiyanju niwọnba tirẹ lẹyin to n sa lati dahun ibeere to ni ṣe pẹlu ede Yoruba.

Ko yọ oṣere Ayoola Ayolola silẹ toun naa si gbiyanju ni bi o ṣe dantọ mọ ninu ede abinibi rẹ.

