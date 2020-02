View this post on Instagram

The Last thing i Alice Iyabo Ojo will ever ever do is fight any woman bcos of any married or single man .... ko Jor. God forbid 😁😁😄 gistlover o por ooooo ....... worst scenario I will just ignore you ni...... What goes on in our industry is beyond all that gist you write oooo, is beyond what you can ever comprehend hmmmmm o deep gan, o dark gan, o spiritual gan ni ooo, o dey tun loud gan ni ooo.... it has been in the days of pa Ogunde & it will remain forever & you can never be prepared. . But as e dey hot I dey ready. . Outfit @rhemmygoldcollections