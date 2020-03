View this post on Instagram

YORUBA TRADITION MUST BE IN TUNE. OBSOLETE PARTS OF IT SHOULD BE REVIEWED There are many things many don't understand in the open, if Obas like Baba Awujale, myself (Oluwo) and Osile Oke Ona are clamouring for an upgrade in our tradition, culture and beliefs.... you need to know that... though, our tradition is beautiful but there are some parts of it that need to be taken out which is not in tune with 21st century. You have no idea what is going on because you are not part of it.... Angba oromodie yin Lowo iku oni won je ki oun re akitan lo jeun !! Some of the changes and eradication we want in our tradition are the ones that make us look like cannibals and animals and that is the part you don't know ... We the ones with conscience will root them out because... ale pelu obo je oko , part of our culture is traditional tribal marks. Yoruba Tradition Must Be In Tune No doubt, Yoruba culture is the best. No one gains anything from destroying our culture. We will only be at disadvantage should we fail to blend the tradition with modern realities. Change is constant. Many things are not in tune again. We need a summit on the review of Yoruba cultural and traditional styles. will you want tribal Mark's gombo for your child today or should be a matter of choice when the child grows up ????