Say no to rape: Àwọn òṣèrébìrin Yollywood sọ tiwọn lórí ìfipábánilòpọ̀ tó gbòde
Awọn obinrin to jẹ oṣere ni Naijiria ko lee pa ero ti wọn mọra rara pẹlu iwa aburu ifipabanilopọ to gbode kan to si n waye kaakiri orilẹede Naijiria.
Isẹlẹ yii bẹrẹ ko tii to ọsẹ meji rara bẹẹ si ni laarin ọsẹ meji yii nikan, yatọ fun iye awọn obinrin ti wọn ti fipabalopọ lawọn ipinlẹ kọọkan, kayefi ni iroyin to yi awọn iṣẹlẹ ọhun ka eyi to n kọ awọn araalu lominu.
Aidawọ iṣẹlẹ yii duro lo mu ki awọn eniyan maa figbe sita lati sọ ẹdun ọkan wọn, bi awọn kan ṣe n dabaa ijiya iku, lawọn mii n fi epe ranṣẹ si awọn to n ṣe iru iṣẹ laabi yii kaakiri.
- Olorì Anu Adeyemi ń ṣe ọjọ ìbí, ẹ gbọ́ ǹkan tò sọ sí Kábíyésì
- Òṣèré tíátà míì ń ṣàìsàn láti ọdún kẹta, ó bẹ̀bẹ̀ f'ówó
- Nàìjíríà kò ní olórí, ẹ pín sí ẹlẹ́kùnjẹkùn - Soyinka
- Nǹkan oṣù obìnrin le jáde ní imú tàbí ìdodo yàtọ̀ sí ojú ara - Dókítà
- Oluwo bẹ Ìjọba àpapọ̀ láti ṣe òfin tí yóò mú àdínkù ba ìwà ìfipá báni lòpọ
- Onírù tuntun Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal gba ọ̀pá àṣẹ
Ẹwẹ, sisa ipa ara ẹni ko yọ awọn oṣerebinrin Yollywood silẹ gẹgẹ bi wọn ṣe tu sita loju opo ayelujara wọn lọkọọkan pẹlu fidio, ọrọ, aworan ati bẹẹ bẹẹ lọ lati lodi si iwa ipa naa.
Iyabo Ojo
Lasiko isede yii, ọpọ awọn ololufẹ awọn oṣere lo tun n wọ lọ si oju opo ayelujara oṣerebinrin Iyabo Ojo pẹlu ọna to n gba da awọn eeyan lara ya ṣugbọn nigba tọrọ ifipabanilopọ bẹrẹ si ni gbode, ọna mii ni Iyabo gba yọ pẹlu fọnran to fi sita ninu aṣọ dudu ati omije loju pe oun to ba ni lọkan jẹ ni ki awọn to yẹ ko maa da abo awọn ọmọde sọ ara wọn di eṣu to n fipabaniopọ.
View this post on Instagram
It’s heart breaking when people that are meant to safeguard our children become the demons that attack and rape them. Who do we trust? Who do we turn to? Which authority listens? Where have we missed it? Why have some people normalised the act of rape? These are unending questions that I ask myself, with no answer, I weep.... I weep for all the victims of rape and..... who knows who’s next. There’s absolutely no excuse for it. For their selfish absorbing gratification, they destroy lives (just so you know, not only the victims suffers). The government and particularly the law enforcement should make it a top priority to stamp out these EVIL act. The lack of empathy from the police force is actually leading to a surge in these particular crime because victims get shamed by the same powers that is meant to protect them. Stop ✋#policebrutality #policekillings #policeextortion #saynotorape . #justiceforuwa #justicefortina . @nigeriapoliceforce @muhammadubuhari @jidesanwoolu @profosinbajo . Written by @omo_brish Read & acted by @iyaboojofespris . Video credit @its.tony_xo Asst @_its.blessing
End of Instagram post, 1
O ni ta la ba gbẹkẹle nigba ti wọn tun n na ika afurasi i ẹni ti wọn fipa ba lo pọ.
Jaiye Kuti
Lara awọn agba oṣerebinrin ni Jaiye Kuti.
O fi iporuru ọkan sọrọ pe bi obinrin ba niwa rere ko ni ki wọn ma fipa ba a lo pọ, kii ṣe tori obinrin n mu ọti tabi gbe ogun oloro ni wọn fi n fipa ba wọn lo pọ kii si i ṣe tori wọn ko ṣọra ni obinrin fi n ṣagbako ifipabanilopọ.
View this post on Instagram
Say NO TO RAPE.... Now, should we treat women as independent agents, responsible for themselves? Of course. But being responsible has nothing to do with being raped. Women don’t get raped because they were drinking or took drugs. Women do not get raped because they weren’t careful enough. Women get raped because someone raped them and that is not right before man and God. It’s an heartless act that must be stopped. It’s crime!!! #jayestorytime #omogedano #borokiniofawoman
End of Instagram post, 2
Ẹwẹ, Jaiye ni iwa aidaa yii ko tọ niwaju eniyan ati Ọlọrun.
Mercy Aigbe
Gbajugbaja oṣerebinrin fi ọpọlọpọ ọrọ ati aworan sita ni ipa tirẹ lati waasu didẹkun iwa ifipabanilopọ.
Ninu ọkan, Mercy fi aworan sita to sọ pe "o lee jẹ iṣẹju marun un fun iwọ (afipabanilopọ) ṣugbọn ayeraiye ni fun oun (ẹni ti wọn fipa ba lo pọ).
Torinaa o ni ọdaran lawọn afipabanilopọ bi ọdaran si ni ki wọn ṣe fiya jẹ wọn.
Funke Akindele (Jenifa)
Oṣere apanilẹrin nni Jenifa kọ ọ si oju opo instagram rẹ pe gbogbo bo ṣe n lọ yii kan ṣaa su oun.
Ipaniyan! idarudapọ ati iruniloju! iwa ibajẹ! airiṣẹ! gbigbe ninu ibẹrubojo!
O ni ko sẹni to mo ohun to tun kan lẹyin gbogbo eleyii.
Ninu ọrọ mii, adura ni Funke Akindele gba to sọ asọtẹlẹ si oṣu ikẹfa pe ko bi ibukun ko si wẹ gbogbo ọgbẹ wa danu.
Ko mu idajọ wa sori gbogbo awọn aṣebi ko si jẹ ki alafia wa niluu.
Toyin Abraham
Ilumọka oṣere ni Toyin Abraham. O sọrọ gẹgẹ bi iya ati abiyamọ pe oun ko le koju kuro lara iṣẹlẹ yii.
O ni ọmọbinrin nilo aabo gbogbo wa torinaa ki gbogbo eeyan dide fun ootọ tori pe iṣẹlẹ yii ti su gbogbo obinrin.
Toyin Abraham tun fi nọmba ti awọn obinrin le pe lati fẹjọ ifipabanilopọ sun.
Opeyemi Aiyeola
Aworan ọmọdebinrin ti ẹyin aṣọ rẹ kun fun ẹjẹ ni Opeyemi fi sita lati sọ pe "ọmọdebinrin ni wa, ọdọbinrin ni wa, agba obinrin ni wa, iya ni wa, a nilo idajọ fun awọn ọmọbinrin wa.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @officialomoborty with @make_repost ・・・ 💔💔💔 We “SAY NO TO RAPE”. We are girls...We are ladies...We are women...We are mothers😭😭😭...We need Justice for our daughters. Every girl child is a daughter to a mother👍. Let’s act now! “What if she is your daughter😡😭” JUSTICE??? #justiceforuwa#justiceforTina#justiceforBarakat#protest#
End of Instagram post, 6
To ba ṣe ọmọbinrin tirẹ n kọ?"