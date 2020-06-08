Say no to rape: Àwọn òṣèrébìrin Yollywood sọ tiwọn lórí ìfipábánilòpọ̀ tó gbòde

View this post on Instagram

It’s heart breaking when people that are meant to safeguard our children become the demons that attack and rape them. Who do we trust? Who do we turn to? Which authority listens? Where have we missed it? Why have some people normalised the act of rape? These are unending questions that I ask myself, with no answer, I weep.... I weep for all the victims of rape and..... who knows who’s next. There’s absolutely no excuse for it. For their selfish absorbing gratification, they destroy lives (just so you know, not only the victims suffers). The government and particularly the law enforcement should make it a top priority to stamp out these EVIL act. The lack of empathy from the police force is actually leading to a surge in these particular crime because victims get shamed by the same powers that is meant to protect them. Stop ✋#policebrutality #policekillings #policeextortion #saynotorape . #justiceforuwa #justicefortina . @nigeriapoliceforce @muhammadubuhari @jidesanwoolu @profosinbajo . Written by @omo_brish Read & acted by @iyaboojofespris . Video credit @its.tony_xo Asst @_its.blessing