Angel Gomes: Angel Gomes, agbábọ́ọ̀lù Manchester United ṣàlàyé ohun gan tó gbé e dé ṣọ́ọ̀ṣì T. B Joshua
Ọmọ agbábọ̀ọ̀lù Manchester United Angel Gomes ti fèsì fún àwọn olólùfẹ́ rẹ̀ lórí ayélujára ìdí tó fi sàbẹ̀wò sí ìjọ T.B Joshua lorílẹ̀-èdè Nàìjíríà.
Gomes bẹ̀rẹ̀ ìrìnàjò bọ́ọ̀lù gbígbá nígbà tó ti wà ni ọmọ ọdún mẹ́fà, wọ́n yan láti gbáradà ní ilé ẹ̀kọ́ ọmọ wẹ́wẹ́ Manchester United tí ó sì lo ọdún mọ́kanlá gbáko kí o tó lé darapọ̀ mọ ẹgbẹ́ agbábọ́ọ̀lù náà lọ́dun 2017.
Láti ìgbà náà, ó ti farahàn tó ìgbà mẹ́wàá nínú ẹgbẹ́ agbábọ̀ọ̀lù Red Devils tí ó sì ti n pinu láti búwọ́ lùwé láti fikún àsìkò rẹ̀ nínú ẹgbẹ́ agbábọ̀ọ̀lù Manchester United.
Ẹ̀wẹ̀, fónrán iṣẹ́jú meji kan ṣẹ́yọ lórí ayélujára, èyí tó sàfihàn ìtiràka rẹ̀ lórí bi yóò ṣe gba ìwòsàn lórí ìṣòro ẹsẹ̀ tó n bá fíra lásìkò ọ̀ún.
Fọ́nran náà sàfihàn Gomes nibi to ti n ṣi ojú egbò rẹ̀ nínú ìjọ T.B Joshua, Synagouge Church of All Nation.
Ọ̀dọ́mọkùnrin náà sàlàyé pé òun gbé ìgbésẹ̀ náà lẹ́yìn ti àwọn òbí òun gbà òun nímọ̀ràn láti gbìyànjú rẹ̀ wò gẹ́gẹ́ bi o ṣe sọ nínú fídíò náà': "Orúkọ mi ni Angel Gomes, mó wá láti Manchester, ọmọ ọdun mẹ́rìndílógún ni mi.
Àlàyé tó fí síta rèé
Manchester United's Angel Gomes went to T.B Joshua's church for healing pic.twitter.com/TBYGR4xifH— JAGS (@EtniesJags) June 15, 2020
O ní àwọn isòrò ẹṣẹ̀ tó ń yojú yìí ń kan òun lóminú lásìkò tí ó yẹ ki òun maa gbádún ayé òun nínú eré bọ́ọ̀lù
Mó n gbá bọ́ọ̀lù fún Manchester United, mo sì ń sojú ẹgbẹ́ agbábọ́ọ̀lù England gẹ́gẹ́ bíi balọ́gun ikọ̀ agbábọ́ọ̀lù náà, mo sì ti mọ ijọ synagogue láti kékeré.
Àwọn obí mi fẹ́ràn T.B Joshua púpọ̀ à sì maa n wòó fídíò rẹ lóòrèkóòrè.
Gomes fèsì lójú òpó Twitter rẹ, tó sì tẹpẹlẹ mọọ pé ẹsìn òun kìí ṣe ǹkan ti ó yẹ kí àwọn ènìyàn máa fọ̀rọ̀ jomitoro ọ̀rọ̀ lé lórí, pàápàá jùlọ nínú ìṣòrò ààùn Corornavirus yìí ati ìfẹhónúhàn "ayé ènìyàn dúdú ṣe pàtàkì"(BLM) tó n jà ká gbogbo àgbáyé.
regarding the video that has come out from 2016. I am from a Christian family at the time my mum was a fan of the pastor, and she really wanted me to go. I was going through some issues. From the outside looking in it looks crazy, but I was just practicing my faith.— Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) June 16, 2020
O ní: Ni ti fọ́nrán to jẹyọ láti ọdún 2016. Ìdílé onígbàgbọ́ ni mo ti wá, ni àsìkò náà olólùfẹ́ pásítọ ọ̀un ni maami jẹ́, ó sì fẹ́ ki n lọ nítórí àwọn ìṣòrò ti mo ní.
" Mó kéré lásìkò náà àwọn òbí mi ǹkan yìí dára fún mi láti ṣe, ìṣòro pọ̀ gàn ni lágbàyé báyìí tó yẹ kí a mójú tó"