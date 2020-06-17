Dan Foster: Gbajúgbajà sọ̀rọ̀sọ̀rọ̀ orí rédíò Dan Foster ti dágbére fáyé
Gbajugbaja sọrọsọrọ ori redio, Dan ti dagbere faye.
Lọsan Ọjọru ni iroyin tan ka ori ayelujara pe sọrọsọrọ naa ti papoda.
Lasiko ti a n ko iroyin yii jọ, a ko tii mọ ohun to ṣe okunfa iku rẹ.
A o maa mu ẹkunrẹrẹ wa fun yin laipẹ.
Nnkan ti a mọ nipa Dan Foster
Daniel Foster ti wọn maa n pe ni Dan Foster jẹ sọrọ-sọrọ lori redio to jẹ ọmọ orilẹedẹ Amerika to n gbe ni Nijiria.
O si jẹ ẹni to maa n po orin pọ (DJ) to si jẹ olootu ẹto lorii redio.
Iwe iroyin City People ti fun ni ami ẹyẹ ri gẹgẹ bii ẹni to ṣe daadaa fun awọn ara ilu.
Dan Foster jẹ atọkun redio to dantọ tó si ṣi ọna fun ọpọ sọrọ-sọrọ lori redio ni Naijiria.
O jẹ ọkan lara awọn ti wọn ṣe adari eto "Idol West Africa" nigba kan ri.
O ti ṣiṣẹ ni ileeṣẹ redio bii Hughes Radio One, Virgin Island and Mix 106.5 FM ni Naijiria àti ni oke okun.
Ni ọdun 2000 lo wa si Naijiria nigba to darapọpọ mọ Cool FM ti o si di ẹni ti ọpọ awọn ọmọ Naijiria ti wọn gbo redio gba tiẹ.
O gba ami ẹyẹ Nigeria Media Merit Awards gẹgẹ bii sọrṣo-sọrọ ori redio to dantọ ju ni ọdun 2003, 2004 ati 2005.
Oun ni adari ati oludasilẹ eto orin "Cool FM Praise Jam" ti wọn ṣe ni ọdun 2004.
Ẹ wo nnkan ti awọn ọmọ Naijiria n sọ nipa rẹ.
Dan Foster’s voice was a huge part of my growing up. His voice on Cool FM. His playfulness. His kindness. Long before I saw what he looked like, his voice communicated his personality in a way no picture needed to. This one is one loss too many. This is a really sad day.— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 17, 2020
Oh Dan Foster... you gave me the strength to do this and even more. This is really painful 😣💔— Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) June 17, 2020
I grew up listening to Dan Foster on the radio, it breaks my heart to hear about his passing. The broadcasting industry has lost one of the greatest. 2020 has been a long year 💔— Sheye Banks | THE #VYBEKING (@SheyeBanks) June 17, 2020
Rest In Peace Dan Foster 😓 pic.twitter.com/RFWLUAOyDA
Dan foster was a big deal on radio. Brought a totally different style.— Darius Kincaid (@tonypox) June 17, 2020
