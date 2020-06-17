Dan Foster: Gbajúgbajà sọ̀rọ̀sọ̀rọ̀ orí rédíò Dan Foster ti dágbére fáyé

Amerika ni Dan Foster wà tẹ́lẹ̀ kó tó wá sí Nàìjíríà

Oríṣun àwòrán, Facebook/Dan Foser

Àkọlé àwòrán,

Amẹrika ni Dan Foster wà tẹ́lẹ̀ kó tó wá sí Nàìjíríà

Gbajugbaja sọrọsọrọ ori redio, Dan ti dagbere faye.

Lọsan Ọjọru ni iroyin tan ka ori ayelujara pe sọrọsọrọ naa ti papoda.

Lasiko ti a n ko iroyin yii jọ, a ko tii mọ ohun to ṣe okunfa iku rẹ.

A o maa mu ẹkunrẹrẹ wa fun yin laipẹ.

Nnkan ti a mọ nipa Dan Foster

Daniel Foster ti wọn maa n pe ni Dan Foster jẹ sọrọ-sọrọ lori redio to jẹ ọmọ orilẹedẹ Amerika to n gbe ni Nijiria.

O si jẹ ẹni to maa n po orin pọ (DJ) to si jẹ olootu ẹto lorii redio.

Iwe iroyin City People ti fun ni ami ẹyẹ ri gẹgẹ bii ẹni to ṣe daadaa fun awọn ara ilu.

Dan Foster jẹ atọkun redio to dantọ tó si ṣi ọna fun ọpọ sọrọ-sọrọ lori redio ni Naijiria.

O jẹ ọkan lara awọn ti wọn ṣe adari eto "Idol West Africa" nigba kan ri.

O ti ṣiṣẹ ni ileeṣẹ redio bii Hughes Radio One, Virgin Island and Mix 106.5 FM ni Naijiria àti ni oke okun.

Ni ọdun 2000 lo wa si Naijiria nigba to darapọpọ mọ Cool FM ti o si di ẹni ti ọpọ awọn ọmọ Naijiria ti wọn gbo redio gba tiẹ.

O gba ami ẹyẹ Nigeria Media Merit Awards gẹgẹ bii sọrṣo-sọrọ ori redio to dantọ ju ni ọdun 2003, 2004 ati 2005.

Oun ni adari ati oludasilẹ eto orin "Cool FM Praise Jam" ti wọn ṣe ni ọdun 2004.

Ẹ wo nnkan ti awọn ọmọ Naijiria n sọ nipa rẹ.

